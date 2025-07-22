India Women vs England Women, 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND W vs ENG W live on TV and online

It's all to play for in the series decider between India and England Women. Both teams will square off in the third and final ODI of the three-match series on Tuesday. Harmanpreet Kaur's India won the first ODI, while the hosts staged a remarkable comeback in the rain-curtailed second ODI at the Lord's Cricket Ground. The likes of Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, and Jemimah Rodrigues failed to get going, which was the main reason behind India being restricted to 143/8 in 29 overs. IND W vs ENG W, 3rd ODI: Here are all the live streaming details(AP)

England then chased the total down comprehensively, as Ammy Jones took the hosts over the line with an unbeaten 46-run knock. England won the match with eight wickets in hand. It's now a winner-take-all affair in the third and final ODI.

Squads:

India: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Amanjot Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Kranti Goud, Sneh Rana, Shree Charani, Sayali Satghare, Yastika Bhatia, Tejal Hasabnis, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav.

England: Tammy Beaumont, Amy Jones, Emma Lamb, Nat Sciver-Brunt(c), Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Alice Davidson Richards, Kate Cross, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell, Lauren Filer, Charlotte Dean, Maia Bouchier, Em Arlott, Sophie Ecclestone.

Here are all the live-streaming details for the 3rd ODI between India and England Women

When will the India Women vs England Women 3rd ODI match be played?

The India Women vs England Women 3rd ODI match will be played on Tuesday, July 22. The match will begin at 5:30 PM IST with the toss scheduled for 5 PM IST.

Where will the India Women vs England Women 3rd ODI match be played?

The India Women vs England Women 3rd ODI match will be played at the Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street.

Which channels will broadcast the India Women vs England Women 3rd ODI match?

The India Women vs England Women 3rd ODI match will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network.

Where will live streaming be available for the India Women vs England Women 3rd ODI match?

The India Women vs England Women 3rd ODI match will be streamed live on the SonyLiv and Fancode app and website.