close_game
close_game
News / Cricket / India Women vs England Women Live Score: England Women score after 5 overs is 34/2
Live

India Women vs England Women Live Score: England Women score after 5 overs is 34/2

Dec 06, 2023 07:26 PM IST
OPEN APP

India Women vs England Women Live Score: England Women at 34/2 after 5 overs, Danni Wyatt at 16 runs and Natalie Sciver-Brunt at 13 runs

India Women vs England Women Live Score :

England Women Innings Highlights :

England Women Score - 34/2 in 4.6 overs

  • Shreyanka Patil (IND) and Sakia Ishaque (IND) makes their T20I debut
    India Women vs England Women Live Score, 1st T20I of England Women tour of India, 2023
    India Women vs England Women Live Score, 1st T20I of England Women tour of India, 2023

    Follow all the updates here:

    • Dec 06, 2023 07:26 PM IST
      India Women vs England Women Live Score: England Women at 34/2 after 5 overs

      India Women vs England Women Live Score:
      England Women
      Danni Wyatt 16 (16)
      Natalie Sciver-Brunt 13 (11)
      India Women
      Pooja Vastrakar 0/13 (2)

    • Dec 06, 2023 07:24 PM IST
      India Women vs England Women Live Score: Natalie Sciver-Brunt smashed a Four on Pooja Vastrakar bowling . England Women at 33/2 after 4.2 overs

      India Women vs England Women Live Score: FOUR! Cracking shot! Pooja Vastrakar drops it short and outside off. Natalie Sciver-Brunt comes down the track and opens up the face of her bat. She miscues it towards the third man fence and is rewarded with a boundary.

    • Dec 06, 2023 07:22 PM IST
      India Women vs England Women Live Score: England Women at 28/2 after 4 overs

      India Women vs England Women Live Score:
      England Women
      Natalie Sciver-Brunt 8 (8)
      Danni Wyatt 15 (13)
      India Women
      Saika Ishaque 0/9 (1)

    • Dec 06, 2023 07:22 PM IST
      India Women vs England Women Live Score: Natalie Sciver-Brunt smashed a Four on Saika Ishaque bowling . England Women at 28/2 after 3.5 overs

      India Women vs England Women Live Score: FOUR! Swept away! Saika Ishaque goes full and on middle. Natalie Sciver-Brunt sweeps it in the gap and racing away to the deep square leg fence for four runs.

    • Dec 06, 2023 07:17 PM IST
      India Women vs England Women Live Score: England Women at 19/2 after 3 overs

      India Women vs England Women Live Score:
      England Women
      Danni Wyatt 11 (10)
      Natalie Sciver-Brunt 3 (5)
      India Women
      Renuka Singh 2/9 (2)

    • Dec 06, 2023 07:15 PM IST
      India Women vs England Women Live Score: Danni Wyatt smashed a Four on Renuka Singh bowling . England Women at 14/2 after 2.1 overs

      India Women vs England Women Live Score: FOUR! Good timing! Renuka Singh bowls it on length and outside off. Danni Wyatt punches it through the gap at point and the timing on the shot was impeccable. The ball races to the fence for the first boundary of the match.

    • Dec 06, 2023 07:12 PM IST
      India Women vs England Women Live Score: England Women at 9/2 after 2 overs

      India Women vs England Women Live Score:
      England Women
      Natalie Sciver-Brunt 2 (3)
      Danni Wyatt 5 (6)
      India Women
      Pooja Vastrakar 0/7 (1)

    • Dec 06, 2023 07:08 PM IST
      India Women vs England Women Live Score: England Women at 2/2 after 1 overs

      India Women vs England Women Live Score:
      England Women
      Natalie Sciver-Brunt 0 (1)
      Danni Wyatt 0 (2)
      India Women
      Renuka Singh 2/1 (1)

    • Dec 06, 2023 07:07 PM IST
      India Women vs England Women Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Alice Capsey is out and England Women at 2/2 after 0.5 overs

      India Women vs England Women Live Score: OUT! b Renuka Singh.

    • Dec 06, 2023 07:05 PM IST
      India Women vs England Women Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Sophia Dunkley is out and England Women at 2/1 after 0.4 overs

      India Women vs England Women Live Score: OUT! b Renuka Singh.

    • Dec 06, 2023 06:36 PM IST
      India Women vs England Women Live Scores: India Women Playing XI

      India Women vs England Women Live Score: India Women (Playing XI) - Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (WK), Shreyanka Patil, Kanika Ahuja, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Singh, Saika Ishaque.

    • Dec 06, 2023 06:36 PM IST
      India Women vs England Women Live Scores: England Women Playing XI

      India Women vs England Women Live Score: England Women (Playing XI) - Danni Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Heather Knight (C), Amy Jones (WK), Freya Kemp, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Lauren Bell, Mahika Gaur.

    • Dec 06, 2023 06:36 PM IST
      India Women vs England Women Live Score: Toss Update

      India Women vs England Women Live Score: India Women won the toss and elected to field

    • Dec 06, 2023 05:59 PM IST
      Welcome to the live coverage of 1st T20I of England Women tour of India, 2023

      India Women vs England Women Match Details
      1st T20I of England Women tour of India, 2023 between India Women and England Women to be held at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai at 07:00 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

    SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
    Topics
    India Women England Women England Women tour of India 2023 + 2 more
    SHARE
    Copy

    Join Hindustan Times

    Create free account and unlock exciting features like

    Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
    Already have an account? Sign In
    • mint-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icons
    • slurrp-icon
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telegu
    • ht-marathi
    © 2023 HindustanTimes
    Story Saved
    Live Score
    Edit Profile
    Saved Articles
    Following
    My Reads
    My Offers
    Sign out
    New Delhi 0C
    Wednesday, December 06, 2023
    Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Register Free and get Exciting Deals
    Sign out