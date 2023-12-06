India Women vs England Women Live Score: England Women score after 5 overs is 34/2
India Women vs England Women Live Score: England Women at 34/2 after 5 overs, Danni Wyatt at 16 runs and Natalie Sciver-Brunt at 13 runs
India Women vs England Women Live Score :
England Women Innings Highlights :
England Women Score - 34/2 in 4.6 overs
- Shreyanka Patil (IND) and Sakia Ishaque (IND) makes their T20I debut
Follow all the updates here:
Dec 06, 2023 07:26 PM ISTIndia Women vs England Women Live Score: England Women at 34/2 after 5 overs
India Women vs England Women Live Score:
England Women
Danni Wyatt 16 (16)
Natalie Sciver-Brunt 13 (11)
India Women
Pooja Vastrakar 0/13 (2)Dec 06, 2023 07:24 PM ISTIndia Women vs England Women Live Score: Natalie Sciver-Brunt smashed a Four on Pooja Vastrakar bowling . England Women at 33/2 after 4.2 overs
Dec 06, 2023 07:24 PM ISTFOUR! Cracking shot! Pooja Vastrakar drops it short and outside off. Natalie Sciver-Brunt comes down the track and opens up the face of her bat. She miscues it towards the third man fence and is rewarded with a boundary.
India Women vs England Women Live Score:
England Women
Natalie Sciver-Brunt 8 (8)
Danni Wyatt 15 (13)
India Women
Saika Ishaque 0/9 (1)Dec 06, 2023 07:22 PM ISTIndia Women vs England Women Live Score: Natalie Sciver-Brunt smashed a Four on Saika Ishaque bowling . England Women at 28/2 after 3.5 overs
Dec 06, 2023 07:22 PM ISTFOUR! Swept away! Saika Ishaque goes full and on middle. Natalie Sciver-Brunt sweeps it in the gap and racing away to the deep square leg fence for four runs.
India Women vs England Women Live Score:
England Women
Danni Wyatt 11 (10)
Natalie Sciver-Brunt 3 (5)
India Women
Renuka Singh 2/9 (2)Dec 06, 2023 07:15 PM ISTIndia Women vs England Women Live Score: Danni Wyatt smashed a Four on Renuka Singh bowling . England Women at 14/2 after 2.1 overs
Dec 06, 2023 07:15 PM ISTFOUR! Good timing! Renuka Singh bowls it on length and outside off. Danni Wyatt punches it through the gap at point and the timing on the shot was impeccable. The ball races to the fence for the first boundary of the match.
India Women vs England Women Live Score:
England Women
Natalie Sciver-Brunt 2 (3)
Danni Wyatt 5 (6)
India Women
Pooja Vastrakar 0/7 (1)Dec 06, 2023 07:08 PM ISTIndia Women vs England Women Live Score: England Women at 2/2 after 1 overs
India Women vs England Women Live Score:
England Women
Natalie Sciver-Brunt 0 (1)
Danni Wyatt 0 (2)
India Women
Renuka Singh 2/1 (1)Dec 06, 2023 07:07 PM ISTIndia Women vs England Women Live Score: It's a Wicket. Alice Capsey is out and England Women at 2/2 after 0.5 overs
Dec 06, 2023 07:07 PM ISTOUT! b Renuka Singh.
Dec 06, 2023 07:05 PM ISTIndia Women vs England Women Live Score: It's a Wicket. Sophia Dunkley is out and England Women at 2/1 after 0.4 overs
OUT! b Renuka Singh.
Dec 06, 2023 06:36 PM ISTIndia Women vs England Women Live Score: India Women (Playing XI) - Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (WK), Shreyanka Patil, Kanika Ahuja, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Singh, Saika Ishaque.
Dec 06, 2023 06:36 PM ISTIndia Women vs England Women Live Score: England Women (Playing XI) - Danni Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Heather Knight (C), Amy Jones (WK), Freya Kemp, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Lauren Bell, Mahika Gaur.
Dec 06, 2023 06:36 PM ISTIndia Women vs England Women Live Score: Toss Update
India Women won the toss and elected to field
India Women vs England Women Match Details
