Explore
Tuesday, Dec 24, 2024
New Delhi 16oC
Hindustan Times NewsbyHT Home
Games
E-Paper
Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi160C
Tuesday, Dec 24, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    India Women vs West Indies Women Live Score: 2nd ODI of West Indies Women tour of India, 2024 to start at 01:30 PM

    By hindustantimes.com
    Dec 24, 2024 12:34 PM IST
    India Women vs West Indies Women Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd ODI of West Indies Women tour of India, 2024. Match will start at 01:30 PM
    India Women vs West Indies Women Live Score, 2nd ODI of West Indies Women tour of India, 2024
    India Women vs West Indies Women Live Score, 2nd ODI of West Indies Women tour of India, 2024

    India Women vs West Indies Women Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd ODI of West Indies Women tour of India, 2024. Match will start on 24 Dec 2024 at 01:30 PM
    Venue : Reliance Stadium, Vadodara

    India Women squad -
    Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Smriti Mandhana, Tejal Hasabnis, Deepti Sharma, Minnu Mani, Pratika Rawal, Richa Ghosh, Uma Chetry, Priya Mishra, Renuka Singh Thakur, Saima Thakor, Tanuja Kanwer, Titas Sadhu
    West Indies Women squad -
    Mandy Mangru, Nerissa Crafton, Shabika Gajnabi, Chinelle Henry, Deandra Dottin, Hayley Matthews, Qiana Joseph, Rashada Williams, Shemaine Campbelle, Aaliyah Alleyne, Afy Fletcher, Ashmini Munisar, Karishma Ramharack, Shamilia Connell, Zaida James    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Dec 24, 2024 12:34 PM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd ODI of West Indies Women tour of India, 2024

    India Women vs West Indies Women Match Details
    2nd ODI of West Indies Women tour of India, 2024 between India Women and West Indies Women to be held at Reliance Stadium, Vadodara at 01:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

    News cricket India Women vs West Indies Women Live Score: 2nd ODI of West Indies Women tour of India, 2024 to start at 01:30 PM
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2024 HindustanTimes