India Women vs West Indies Women Live Score: 2nd ODI of West Indies Women tour of India, 2024 to start at 01:30 PM
India Women vs West Indies Women Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd ODI of West Indies Women tour of India, 2024. Match will start on 24 Dec 2024 at 01:30 PM
Venue : Reliance Stadium, Vadodara
India Women squad -
Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Smriti Mandhana, Tejal Hasabnis, Deepti Sharma, Minnu Mani, Pratika Rawal, Richa Ghosh, Uma Chetry, Priya Mishra, Renuka Singh Thakur, Saima Thakor, Tanuja Kanwer, Titas Sadhu
West Indies Women squad -
Mandy Mangru, Nerissa Crafton, Shabika Gajnabi, Chinelle Henry, Deandra Dottin, Hayley Matthews, Qiana Joseph, Rashada Williams, Shemaine Campbelle, Aaliyah Alleyne, Afy Fletcher, Ashmini Munisar, Karishma Ramharack, Shamilia Connell, Zaida James...Read More
India Women vs West Indies Women Match Details
