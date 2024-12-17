Explore
    Live

    India Women vs West Indies Women Live Score: 2nd T20I of West Indies Women tour of India, 2024 to start at 07:00 PM

    By hindustantimes.com
    Dec 17, 2024 6:12 PM IST
    India Women vs West Indies Women Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd T20I of West Indies Women tour of India, 2024. Match will start at 07:00 PM
    Venue : Dr. DY Patil University Sports Ground, Navi Mumbai

    India Women squad -
    Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Raghvi Bist, Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Minnu Mani, Sajana S, Nandini Kashyap, Richa Ghosh, Uma Chetry, Priya Mishra, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh Thakur, Saima Thakor, Titas Sadhu
    West Indies Women squad -
    Mandy Mangru, Nerissa Crafton, Shabika Gajnabi, Chinelle Henry, Deandra Dottin, Hayley Matthews, Qiana Joseph, Rashada Williams, Shemaine Campbelle, Aaliyah Alleyne, Afy Fletcher, Ashmini Munisar, Karishma Ramharack, Shamilia Connell, Zaida James    ...Read More

    India Women vs West Indies Women Match Details
    2nd T20I of West Indies Women tour of India, 2024 between India Women and West Indies Women to be held at Dr. DY Patil University Sports Ground, Navi Mumbai at 07:00 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

