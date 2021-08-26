'India would want to forget this as soon as possible': Zaheer Khan suggests how Virat Kohli & co. can fightback in Leeds

England, after suffering an embarrassing 151-run defeat in Lord's, have responded with all guns blazing to leave India embarrassed after Day 1 of the third Test at Headingley. After bundling out the visitors for 78, they are currently 120 for no loss, leading by 42 runs. Zaheer Khan believes the best way to respond to this setback is to simply forget and move on.

While speaking to Cricbuzz after the end of the day's play, the former India pacer said that England have pushed India far behind in this game and that they have a huge task ahead of themselves.

"A long way (on England's opening stand pushing India back in the Test). England is currently ahead of the game and they have a lead of 42 runs. A lead of 42 runs is one thing but they (India) haven't been able to pick up a single wicket. When they come back tomorrow morning, they know they have the task of picking all 10 wickets. Moreover, their innings is already over. So, you can imagine how far India have fallen behind in this game.

"India would want to forget this day as soon as possible. Unfortunately, you cannot because you have to come back tomorrow and there are 5 days in a Test. When you have such a day, it's not easy to forget it or come out of it," Zaheer explained.

The former left-arm pacer also remarked that India must come out with a different mindset tomorrow and that it's the only way to move on from a day when "nothing went in their way; neither the bat nor the bowling".





"They will need to find a way. They should try and do something different. When I say different, I don't mean technique, I mean come out with a different mindset. The more they think about this day, the more it will get difficult for them to move on. It is important for India to forget this day. Nothing went in their way; neither the bat nor the bowling," explained Zaheer.

English openers Haseeb Hameed (60*) and Rory Burns (52*) further dented India's confidence after veteran pacer owned the first hour of the day by dismissing KL Rahul (0), Cheteshwar Pujara (1), and Virat Kohli (7). Rohit Sharma (19) and Ajinkya Rahane (18) were the only Indian batters to cross double figures. On the other hand, Craig Overton also bagged a three-wicket haul, while Ollie Robinson and Sam Curran bagged two each.

