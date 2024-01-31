 Rohit Sharma switched off. Had it been Virat Kohli…: Vaughan's captaincy debate | Cricket - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cricket / Rohit Sharma switched off. Had it been Virat Kohli…: Michael Vaughan sparks captaincy debate amid India vs England Tests

Rohit Sharma switched off. Had it been Virat Kohli…: Michael Vaughan sparks captaincy debate amid India vs England Tests

ByHT Sports Desk
Jan 31, 2024 12:07 PM IST

Michael Vaughan brought up India's big Virat Kohli vs Rohit Sharma captaincy debate after England won the first Test in Hyderabad.

The Virat Kohli vs Rohit Sharma debate goes on. Former England captain Michael Vaughan feels India would not have lost the opening Test match against England in Hyderabad last week under the captaincy of Virat Kohli. The Rohit Sharma-led hosts, in the absence of the ex-India captain, suffered a forgettable 28-run loss at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, their first-ever defeat at the venue, as England took a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

Michael Vaughan sparked captaincy comparison between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma
Michael Vaughan sparked captaincy comparison between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

Scores of 80s from Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja saw India take a 190-run lead in the first innings, but Ollie Pope's magnificent 196 helped England overcome the deficit to set a target of 231. India did get off to a promising start but debutant Tom Hartley picked up a seven-wicket haul to fold India for 202.

HT has launched it's new Cricket page. Click here to know more!

This was the first time in 91 years of Test history in India that the home team lost a match after taking a first-innings lead of more than 100 runs. It was also India's third consecutive winless Test at home, having lost to Australia in Indore last year and drawing the Ahmedabad Test.

ALSO READ: Musheer Khan's 'helicopter' better than MS Dhoni? India youngster holds his pose after tonking huge six at U19 World Cup

In a discussion on the YouTube channel 'Club Prairie Fire', Vaughan was asked if the result in Hyderabad reflected the beginning of a decline for Indian Test cricket at home or whether the hosts missed Kohli and Mohammed Shami. The former England captain picked neither option and instead said India wouldn't have lost the first Test had Kohli been the skipper. Acknowledging the greatness of incumbent captain Rohit, Vaughan felt that he "just switched off".

"They missed Virat Kohli's captaincy massively in Test cricket. Under Virat's captaincy that week, India wouldn't have lost the game. Rohit is a legend and a great player. But I felt he just switched off completely," he said.

Vaughan's criticism of Rohit

Vaughan came down hard on Rohit in his his column for The Telegraph as well, last week, saying that he wasn't proactive while leading the side in Hyderabad and rather looked "clueless" as Pope executed his sweeps and reverse-sweeps en route to his record knock.

"I thought Rohit Sharma's captaincy was very, very average. I thought he was so reactive, I don’t think he maneuvered his field or was proactive with his bowling changes. And he didn’t have any answer to Ollie Pope’s sweeps or reverse sweeps," Vaughan wrote.

India will hope to script a turnaround in the second Test against England which begins on February 2 in Visakhapatnam, hoping to enhance their position in the World Test Championship points table.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Catch all the Latest Cricket News, Live Cricket Score and U 19 World Cup 2024 Schedule match updates along with Cricket Schedule and India vs England Live Score other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 31, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On