India youngster shares cryptic post after being demoted to stand-by list for T20 World Cup

Published on Sep 20, 2022 01:57 PM IST

Among the changes for the T20 World Cup there was one where an Indian youngster was demoted to the travelling reserves team and the star bowler has now reacted with a cryptic post on his social media account.

Indian cricket team
ByHT Sports Desk

It has been over a week now since the selection committee for the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced India's 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup which will begin from October 16 onwards in Australia. The selectors did not make many changes to the squad that was previously announced for the Asia Cup as the team saw the return of Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel, both of whom had missed out owing to their respective injuries. Among the changes there was one where an Indian youngster was demoted to the travelling reserves team and the star bowler has now reacted with a cryptic post on his social media account.

Young Ravi Bishnoi was picked in the Asia Cup team and had even managed to get a game in the tournament, in the crucial match against Pakistan in the Super 4 stage where he had finished with 1 for 26 and scored an unbeaten 8 runs, laced with two boundaries.

However, the 22-year-old was demoted to the stand-by list for the World Cup as the selectors picked an extra pace bowler keeping in mind the Australian conditions. He hence joined Mohammed Shami, Shreyas Iyer and Deepak Chahar in the four-member stand-by list for the tournament.

"The sun will rise, and we will try again," he took to his Instagram account to share a story.

Ravi Bishnoi's Instagram story

Bishnoi also missed out on the squad for the Australia and South Africa T20I series at home.

The youngster made his debut for India earlier this year and has featured in as many as 10 games, picking 16 wickets at an economy rate of 7.08 and strike rate of 14.5.

Besides Bishnoi, fast bowler Avesh Khan has been dropped from the Indian team for the World Cup with selectors bring back Mohammed Shami back into the fray.

