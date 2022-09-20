Home / Cricket / 'He told Arshdeep 'if you think you're perfect don't come to me...'': How Akram bowled India star with tricky remark

Published on Sep 20, 2022 10:33 AM IST

Ahead of the start of the series, Arshdeep's coach revealed a very interesting story of how the India star was bowled by his idol and Pakistan legend, Wasim Akram, during their recent interaction in the UAE in the Asia Cup.

Arshdeep Singh; Wasim Akram
India will begin their final preparation for the T20 World Cup in the home series against Australia which begins from Tuesday onwards in Mohali, the city where one of India's star bowlers, Arshdeep Singh spent most of his early cricketing days. And ahead of the start of the series, his coach Jaswant Rai revealed a very interesting story of how Arshdeep was bowled by his idol and Pakistan legend, Wasim Akram during their recent interaction in the UAE in the Asia Cup.

Speaking to journalist Vimal Kumar on his YouTube channel, Jaswant revealed that as a child, Arshdeep would look up to Akram and that he had the opportunity to meet his idol recently at the Asia Cup where the former Pakistan cricketer was full of praise for the young India bowler before he left him thinking with a tricky question.

“Arshdeep told me that he met Akram bhai who told him, 'Sardarji, you are bowling very well. You are a good bowler. If you think you are perfect, then don't come to me. If you feel you want to ask me anything or want to learn something from me then you can come whenever you want'. He then told me that when he went to the hotel at night, he kept thinking about that question. He felt that if he didn't go then Akram would mind and think that that Sardarji seems to know everything. So next day he went to Akram and had a discussion,” Jaswant said.

Earlier Akram had come in defense of Arshdeep left-arm seamer was targetted on social media for his fielding error in the Super 4 game against Pakistan.

"If social media wants to target or have a go at someone, try me. Muqaabla karna hai to mujhse karo, then I can reply back. I have a very simple theory. If somebody is rude to me, I will be 10 times ruder. If someone will like me or send me a funny message or has a good sense of humour, I will be exactly the same. Having a go at a young kid, your own kid, doesn't make any sense. I am all for fans and their opinions, but unless and until you haven't played professional cricket, you don't know what type of pressures players are going through on and off the field," Akram had said.

