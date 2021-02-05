‘Indian batsmen shouldn’t take him lightly’: Aakash Chopra names the England bowler India ‘have to be wary of’

Team India are squaring off against England in the four-match Test series, which kicked off from Friday in Chennai. Ahead of the first match, former Indian opener Aakash Chopra warned Virat Kohli & Co against veteran England pacer James Anderson, stating the hosts shouldn’t take him ‘lightly’.

James Anderson, who is the highest wicket-taking pacer in Test cricket history with 606 scalps to his name, will be coming into the series after having a terrific outing in Sri Lanka. He claimed a six-wicket haul in the first innings of the second Test.

In his latest video, Chopra said that Anderson is a kind of bowler who may not be as fast as his younger days but has the ability to take wickets.

“The Indian batsmen should not take James Anderson lightly. He may not have the pace and penetration that he used to have in 2012 but he has the ability and the brains to take wickets. The Indian batsmen will have to watch the seam closely and commit themselves on the front foot,” said Chopra.

Chopra further suggested that the Indian bowlers need to step out against Anderson so that the pacer is forced to cut short his length

“You will have to believe that all balls will be pitched up where you will have to come on the front foot. He will not let the batsmen leave the balls in these conditions and make them play. I will say that you should stand outside the crease when James Anderson bowls so that you force him to bowl short because he does not have the pace to push you back by bowling bouncers,” said Chopra.

Chopra went on to underline Anderson’s skill to take the ball away from the batters. He explained how the English paceman sets up a batsman to commit mistakes.

“He is not only looking for leg-before but setting you up by bringing the balls in and then bowling the leg-cutter where you will get the outside edge and the keeper stands further up in such situations nowadays. So, you will have to be wary of him,” observed Aakash Chopra.