Wednesday, Jun 18, 2025
New Delhi oC
Indian batter Tilak Varma joins Hampshire for county matches

PTI
Jun 18, 2025 09:20 PM IST

Varma has represented India in 29 matches, including 25 T20Is, scoring 749 runs with two centuries -- both against South Africa in November 2024

Young India batter Tilak Varma has signed with Hampshire to play four matches in the ongoing Rothesay County Championship between June 22 and August 1.

India's Tilak Varma watches the ball after playing a shot during the second Twenty20 international cricket match between India and England in January 2025(AFP)
India's Tilak Varma watches the ball after playing a shot during the second Twenty20 international cricket match between India and England in January 2025(AFP)

The 22-year-old left-handed allrounder from Hyderabad will be available for Hampshire’s next four fixtures, beginning with their away clash against Essex at Chelmsford from June 22-25.

Varma has represented India in 29 matches, including 25 T20Is, scoring 749 runs with two centuries -- both against South Africa in November 2024 -- and three fifties, including an unbeaten 72 against England earlier this year.

A rising T20 star, Varma made his debut in the format in 2019 and was picked by Mumbai Indians ahead of the 2022 IPL season.

Since then, he has scored just under 1,500 runs in 54 matches for the franchise at an average of 37.47 and a strike rate of 144.41, including eight fifties.

As of June 2025, he holds the second-highest average in T20Is -- 49.93 -- the best among batters from ICC full-member nations.

"It’s fantastic to have Tilak available for the next four County Championship matches," said Giles White, Hampshire’s Director of Cricket.

"He’s an exciting talent who has already made a big impact on the international stage and in the IPL, and we look forward to seeing what he can do for Hampshire this summer."

Varma also has a strong red-ball resume, having played 18 first-class matches, including appearances for India A in the Duleep Trophy and against England Lions earlier this year. He has scored over 1,200 runs with five centuries and four fifties at an impressive average of 50.16.

Hampshire currently sit seventh in Division One after finishing runners-up last season -- their best result since 2005.

After the Essex match, Varma is expected to make his home debut for Hampshire against Worcestershire at the Ageas Bowl from June 29-July 2.

Catch all the latest Cricket News, Cricket Schedule, ICC Rankings and live score . Follow top players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and stay updated on every thrilling moment from the India vs England series with including SA vs AUS Live News.
