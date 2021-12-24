Indian fan tweets to Warner for 27 days in a row to get a response; Here's how the Australian opener ended his wait

Australia opener David Warner is known to have a funny personality on his social media profiles. When the Covid-19 pandemic halted the international cricket action last year, Warner became significantly more interactive on his profiles on Instagram and Twitter. While the Aussie opener made funny dancing videos on his Instagram, he continued to interact with fans across both social mediums.

On Thursday, Warner sent the ‘cricket twitter’ into a frenzy again, as he ended a fan's long wait for a reply. The user had been tweeting to the Australian opener for 26 days in a row without a reply and on its 27th tweet to Warner, the user finally got what it wished for.

“Day 27 of tweeting until @davidwarner31 replies,” the fan had written, followed by a couple of sad emojis. Warner, quoting the tweet, wrote, “Sorry how are you.”

Sorry how are you https://t.co/JvjnPjtfgw — David Warner (@davidwarner31) December 23, 2021

Warner enjoyed a stellar last few months in international cricket after a forgettable Indian Premier League season with Sunrisers Hyderabad.

After he was dropped from the side in a controversial manner mid-way through the season, Warner made a tremendous comeback in the T20 World Cup where he top-scored for Australia with 289 runs in seven matches, steering the country to its maiden global title in the shortest format of the game.

Warner's 289 runs were also the tournament's second-highest.

The Australian opener was released by the Sunrisers Hyderabad despite his terrific outings at the World Cup and he will likely be going into the auction for the 2022 edition of the IPL.

Warner carried forward his terrific run in Tests, scoring two 50+ scores across the two Tests in Ashes so far. He has 202 runs from three innings and is currently the third-highest run-scorer in the series.

