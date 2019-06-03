Indian fans lack patience, burning effigies ‘silly’, says Viv Richards

India had a near-perfect tournament in England at the Champions Trophy in 2017. That until the final against Pakistan. Facing off against the arch-rivals, the men in blue suffered a massive 180-run defeat. As a reaction, Indian fans in multiple cities, took to the streets to burn effigies of players and broke their TV sets.

It was not the first time such incidents had taken place in the country. In 2003, the homes of Indian players had come under attack after a humiliating defeat to Australia in the second game.

Former West Indies legend Viv Richards on Sunday expressed hopes that the Indian fans show patience during the ongoing World Cup tournament. Speaking to India Today, the 67-year-old said that it is “silly” to burn effigies after a defeat.

“Indian fans sometimes lack a bit of patience. Burning effigies a little silly. Your players do not go there to lose., they go there to win. You should not be a hero today and not a zero tomorrow,” the former batsman said.

“We should have a little more respect for individuals - you are not going to do it all the time,” he further added.

India will open their campaign at the World Cup against South Africa on Thursday in Southampton.

First Published: Jun 03, 2019 15:51 IST