Indian team wears black armbands against County XI to mourn Yashpal Sharma's demise

The Indian team in England wore black armbands on the first day of their three-day warm-up match against the County Select XI as a mark of respect for the 1983 World Cup winning-squad member Yashpal Sharma. Yashpal, 66, had passed away on July 13 due to a cardiac arrest.

Taking to Twitter, BCCI wrote: "#TeamIndia are sporting black armbands to mourn the sad demise of former India cricketer Yashpal Sharma ji, who sadly passed away on 13th July after a cardiac arrest. Head Coach @RaviShastriOfc was his teammate in the 1983 World Cup-winning squad."

Yashpal had played a key role in India’s World Cup-winning campaign. His invaluable half-centuries against West Indies and then in the semifinal against England were rated as two of the most top knocks for India after Kapil Dev’s century against Zimbabwe.

India vs County Select XI live score

Meanwhile, the Indian side, which is being led by Rohit Sharma as regular captain Virat Kohli and vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane decided to sit out, reached 80 for 3 at lunch on Day 1 after opting to bat first.

Hanuma Vihari (16) and KL Rahul (9), who is keeping wickets ass Rishabh Pant and Wriddhiman Saha were not available for selection, were at the crease.

Captain Rohit Sharma (9) was the first to go when he attempted a high-risk shot off Lyndon James only to get holed out.

He was followed by Mayank Agarwal, who got off to a blazing start. Agarwal was cleaned up for James for 28.

No.3 Pujara too did not play the best of shots. He danced down the track and was beaten in the flight by off-spinner Jack Carson for 21.

This is India’s last practice match before the five-match Test series against England begins on August 4.

The three-day affair being played at the Chester-le-Street in Durham has been given a first-class status.

India pacer Avesh Khan and all-rounder Washington Sundar are playing for the County XI as two of their players had to pull last moment.

