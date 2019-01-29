Indian women beat New Zealand by eight wickets, clinch three-match ODI series

Smriti Mandhana and Mithali Raj notched half-centuries as India beat New Zealand by eight wickets in the second ODI in Mount Maunganui on Tuesday. The Indian team clinched the three-match ODI series 2-0. They had won the first ODI by nine wickets in Napier on Thursday.

The Indian bowlers set up the match brilliantly after bundling the home side for just 161 runs. The spearhead of the attack - Jhulan Goswami was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3/23. Ekta Bisht, Deepti Sharma and Ekta Bisht picked up two wickets each and Shikha Pandey took one wicket for 19 runs. New Zealand kept losing wickets at regular intervals and failed to string partnerships.

However, the home side got off to a good start with the ball, picking up Jemimah Rodrigues and Deepti Sharma within the first five overs. Rodrigues was out for a duck and Deepti was dismissed for eight runs. Thereafter, Mithali and Mandhana consolidated the innings by playing cautiously. Once they were set, the duo went for their shots.

Mandhana, who struck 13 boundaries and a six in her innings, remained unbeaten on 90 from 83 balls. Whereas, Mithali, who scored four boundaries and two sixes, played a 111-ball 63-run innings.

India take on New Zealand in the third ODI in Hamilton on Friday.

First Published: Jan 29, 2019 12:49 IST