India-Pakistan contest on the cards as Asia Cup likely to start on September 10: Report

There were doubts about the Asia Cup 2025 after the terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir. Following the tensions between India and Pakistan, it was not known whether the tournament would go ahead later this year. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) faced calls from several sections to boycott all matches with Pakistan and not play them in either ACC or ICC events. However, according to a report in Cricbuzz, the path for the Asia Cup 2025 has been eased, and the organisers are looking to go ahead with the tournament later this year. According to a report, the Asia Cup is likely to start on September 10, 2025. India and Pakistan are both set to participate. (ANI)

The report states that the organisers are optimistic about proceeding with the Asia Cup 2025 in September. A formal decision could be made in the coming week.

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) is also planning to release the schedule for the six-team tournament in the first week of July. This year, the tournament will be played in the T20 format, and the organisers are looking at September 10 as the start date.

If all goes to plan, the Asia Cup 2025 will feature India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and the UAE. The UAE remain the frontrunner to host the tournament.

The report in Cricbuzz also states that there are some discussions going on about holding the Asia Cup in a hybrid model. India are the designated host for the tournament this year, but the ACC had earlier decided that whenever India and Pakistan's turn comes to host the Asia Cup, the competition would be held in a neutral venue.

BCCI refutes reports of pulling out of Asia Cup

In May 2025, there were reports of BCCI pulling out of the Asia Cup 2025 as calls grew for India to boycott Pakistan in global events after the terror strike in Pahalgam, Kashmir, which killed 26 tourists.

The matters escalated further after India launched Operation Sindoor, targeting terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

However, the BCCI refuted all reports of pulling out of the six-team tournament, as board secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed to Hindustan Times that the matter of the Asia Cup has not even come up for discussion.

"The Asia Cup matter or any other ACC event issue has not come up for discussion at any level. Hence, any news or report on that is purely speculative and imaginary," he told Hindustan Times.

It must be mentioned that India does not engage with Pakistan in bilateral cricket. India last played against Pakistan in the ICC Men's Champions Trophy in Dubai.