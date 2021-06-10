'India-Pakistan series was followed much more than The Ashes': Inzamam wishes for resumption of bilateral cricket ties

There was a time when India and Pakistan used to play each other very frequently across ICC events, tournaments in Sharjah and some scattered bilateral ties. However, due to growing political tension on either side of the border, cricketing ties between the two countries have come to a halt. Today, the only India and Pakistan play each other are during ICC events, the last one being the 2019 World Cup where Virat Kohli's India triumphed over its arch-rivals.

One of the most prolific performers of India vs Pakistan matches, Inzamam-Ul-Haq has batted for more tournaments featuring the two countries. With ICC tournaments being the only platform where the two teams can face each other, fans of India-Pakistan cricket received a big blow when the Asia Cup was cancelled. Looking back at the popularity of India-Pakistan matches, Inzamam said cricketing ties between the two countries could be highly beneficial for both teams.

"India-Pakistan series was followed much more than The Ashes and people thoroughly enjoyed each and every moment. For the betterment of the game and the players, it is important to have the Asia Cup and also bilateral series between India and Pakistan," Inzamam told Sportstar in an interview.

"Each and every competition is important. In our times, the Asia Cup was a tournament where the top teams would compete. The more you play high quality cricket, you develop your skills. For instance, if India were playing Pakistan, the players would be excited to put in their best efforts because they know the importance and intensity of these matches. That not only helps a player grow, but also helps him earn appreciation from the fans. I think it is important to have these tournaments."

Inzamam belongs to a golden period of India-Pakistan cricket, the 1990s and the early 2000s. India toured Pakistan for a historic series in 2004 and emerged victorious in both ODI and Test series under Sourav Ganguly with Inzamam being the rival skipper. The following year, Pakistan toured India and beat them in the ODIs, while drawing the Test series. The last time the two teams played a bilateral series was in 2012/13 in which Pakistan defeat India on their soil 2-1 in a three-ODI series.

Inzamam recalled his experience of featuring in India-Pakistan matches with much gusto, remembering the equation between the players, the atmosphere surrounding the big matches and so on.

"When we would play against each other, it was a great feeling. In those bilateral series, it was also an opportunity for the young cricketers to learn a thing or two from the senior players. Be it a Sachin Tendulkar or a Sourav Ganguly or Mohammad Azharuddin or Javed Miandad, the youngsters could just walk up to them and pick their brains. That was a fantastic opportunity to improve one’s game," the former Pakistan captain said.

"The on-field rivalry was intense, but at the end of the day, players respected each other and shared a camaraderie. Meri toh bari khwayaish hain ke yeh cheez dobara shuru ho jayein (I wish this [India-Pakistan series] resumes)."