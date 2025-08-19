India's Asia Cup 2025 squad announcement delayed, BCCI gives official update on Agarkar, Suryakumar's press conference

India's Asia Cup 2025 squad announcement has been delayed due to inclement weather conditions in Mumbai. India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav and chairman of the men's selection committee Ajit Agarkar were set to jointly address a press conference at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai on Tuesday (August 19) at 1:30 PM IST to unveil the squad. India's Asia Cup 2025 squad announcement delayed, BCCI gives official update on WhatsApp group(PTI)

However, barely a couple of hours before the event, a BCCI media manager dropped a text in its official WhatsApp group (at 11:02 am to be exact), to announce the delay in the proceedings.

“Kindly note that the first press conference is expected to be delayed owing to weather disruptions,” read the text.

Hindustan Times has reliably learnt that the extent of the delay is indefinite and there is a remote possibility of the press conference being shifted to another date.

The men's Asia Cup squad was not the only big announcement set to take place at the BCCI headquarters on Tuesday. The India Women's squad for the ODI World Cup was also scheduled to be announced in a press conference at 3:30 PM, but that is likely to be further delayed.

Why Ajit Agarkar and Suryakumar's PC to announce India's Asia Cup 2025 squad was delayed

The Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for extremely heavy rainfall in Mumbai on Tuesday, prompting the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to declare closure for all government, semi-government, and BMC offices in Mumbai.

The decision came amid relentless rains lashing the city and its suburbs, triggering waterlogging, traffic disruptions, and rising concern over public safety.

“Considering the red alert for very heavy rainfall in Mumbai city and suburbs, all government, semi-government, and BMC offices (excluding essential services) will remain closed today,” the BMC said in its official statement.

The civic body also urged private establishments to allow employees to work from home and avoid unnecessary travel.

Heavy Rains and IMD Red Alert

Mumbai has been placed under a red alert by the IMD, with the weather department forecasting "very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall" in the city and surrounding suburbs on Tuesday. Gusty winds ranging between 45-55 kmph are also expected.