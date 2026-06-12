India’s batting key to World Cup hopes, says former chief selector Hemlatha Kala

Chandigarh: As India gear up for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in England, former India captain and chief selector Hemlatha Kala believes the team possesses the batting depth and experience required to mount a serious title challenge, provided they adapt quickly to changing conditions and execute their plans against strong opposition. India’s Harmanpreet Kaur speaks as part of The Captains' Carnival, the activation event for the ICC Women's T20 cricket world cup 2026, in central London on June 7, 2026. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP) (AFP)

While injuries to all-rounders Amanjot Kaur and Kashvee Gautam came as a setback ahead of the marquee tournament, Kala feels the selectors have picked the strongest available squad and backed players who have shown form and temperament at the right time.

“It was unfortunate to lose all-rounders Amanjot Kaur and Kashvee Gautam to injuries. The selectors have done well to select the best possible team,” Kala said. “Including Yastika Bhatia was also a great move. She did well in the Challengers Trophy recently after recovering from injury and also performed well in the matches against England. She has a great range of shots and is very consistent.”

India enter the tournament on the back of encouraging performances in English conditions and will once again rely heavily on their formidable batting unit. Kala identified the opening pair of Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma as India’s biggest strength and the foundation of their campaign.

“India’s batting is going to be its strength,” she said. “To start with openers Shafali and Smriti, then the middle order with captain Harmanpreet Kaur playing an important role and later Richa Ghosh’s finishing skills.”

According to Kala, India’s success will largely depend on the aggressive starts provided by Mandhana and Verma during the powerplay overs.

“It’s very crucial that Smriti and Shafali play aggressively in the powerplay and give a solid start. I remember how Smriti’s good form with the bat helped India reach the ODI World Cup final in 2017. A strong start always puts pressure on the opposition and allows the middle order to play with freedom,” she added.

Despite India’s impressive preparations, Kala warned that England’s ever-changing weather remains one of the biggest challenges for visiting teams.

“India have adapted well to the conditions in the England series and in the warm-up game,” she said. “Mostly the conditions are batting-friendly, but the problem in England is when it rains suddenly and conditions change. It can bother the Indians and it often rains in England.”

She also pointed out that India have been drawn alongside quality opposition, making tactical planning crucial.

“Even though it is the shortest format, changing conditions can create issues. India are placed with good teams in the group, so they need to strategise well in order to qualify for the semi-finals and the final,” Kala said.

At the heart of India’s batting line-up is captain Harmanpreet Kaur, whose experience and ability to control an innings could prove decisive in pressure situations.

“She has to play a vital role for India. She is the mainstay of Indian batting even now,” Kala said. “We saw how she did well in the WPL and can hit the ball far with immense power. She has experience on her side and her innings can be crucial in every match.”

While Harmanpreet is known for her aggressive strokeplay, Kala believes the skipper must also embrace the responsibility of anchoring the innings when required.

“She should be playing an anchor’s role for India. Her presence in the middle order gives stability and confidence to the entire batting unit,” she added.

India’s bowling attack, however, remains an area Kala feels can improve.

“Indian bowling is not struggling, but it is definitely very predictable,” she observed.

The former selector expects uncapped pacer Nandani Sharma to emerge as a surprise package during the tournament.

“I feel this new girl Nandni Sharma can be India’s asset in the tournament as she is good at variations, mainly slower balls and bouncers. Teams don’t have much idea about her and that can work in India’s favour. Shafali can also be a good bowling option,” Kala said.

She also backed all-rounder Radha Yadav to play a significant role if included in the playing XI.

“As far as Radha is concerned, she did well in the warm-up game against the West Indies. Moreover, she is a great fielder and a handy spinner. She can play the all-rounder’s role pretty well,” she said.

Another player capable of changing the course of a match is wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh, whose power-hitting has made her one of India’s most dangerous finishers.

While Richa has yet to produce her best in the lead-up to the World Cup, Kala believes her designated role should remain unchanged.

“She has not been able to fire yet in the matches played so far. She usually bats at No. 5 or No. 6,” Kala said.

“Harman and Jemimah have to bat ahead of Richa. She is a class act as a power-hitter and should continue in that role. She can really have an impact in the World Cup once she finds her rhythm.”

With an explosive opening pair, an experienced middle order led by Harmanpreet, and exciting options such as Nandni Sharma and Richa Ghosh, India possess the ingredients of a championship-winning side. The challenge now lies in adapting to England’s conditions and delivering consistently against the world’s best teams as they chase a maiden Women’s T20 World Cup title.