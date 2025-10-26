India’s focus on semis playing eleven as they face Bangladesh

Mumbai: In this roller coaster home World Cup ride for the Indian women’s team, it seems quite a while ago that Amanjot Kaur dropped this line after her rescue act in the opening win over Sri Lanka: “You can’t say that India was in trouble, I was yet to bat.” Four matches later, she found herself dropped from the playing XI. India players celebrate the fall of a wicket against New Zealand in the Women's Cricket World Cup game at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Thursday. (Raju Shinde/HT Photo)

It wasn’t that long ago that Jemimah Rodrigues, who lifted India’s total to 340 with an unbeaten 76 batting at No.3 in the penultimate league game, was sidelined to the bench a match before.

It has been a rather puzzling, almost paradoxical, campaign for Harmanpreet Kaur’s side so far. They suffered three straight defeats, and yet are into the knockouts with a game to go after a critical win over New Zealand. They have deployed just 12 players from the squad in the six matches so far, and yet appear a bit unsure about their ideal 11.

That’s where the match against Bangladesh at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday, albeit inconsequential, assumes significance for India. This low-pressure final league game, after four high stakes battles against testing opponents, will provide an opportunity for the co-hosts to identify and lock in their best combination.

Not just for Sunday but what’s to come on the same ground on Thursday. For, against table-toppers and ruthless Australia in the semi-final, there will be no room for hesitancy – on the field with the players’ game and off it with the team management’s decision-making.

Combination tweaks

India began the tournament swearing by their five-bowler theory. The think-tank deviated from it midway for one game, only to circle back against New Zealand. The player they dropped for it, however, offers the kind of multi-skill balance that teams like Australia have in riches, unlike India.

Amanjot starred with the bat against Sri Lanka, and also took the new ball. After illness kept her out against Pakistan, the 25-year-old was drafted right back in against South Africa but, two games later, plucked out against NZ.

Renuka Singh, whom bowling coach Aavishkar Salvi termed as “our strike bowler” speaking to the media on Saturday, only found a place due to Amanjot’s illness, and has only featured in half of India’s matches so far.

After two defeats, the experienced new ball bowler was recalled against England at the expense of a batter (Jemimah). After that too didn’t work, India played both a specialist bowler and batter at the expense of an all-rounder (Amanjot).

Salvi said the constant combination tweaks were not a case of horses for courses or inconsistency in the thinking, but trusting all “15 match-winners” in the squad.

“Depending on the kind of wicket that we are playing, the kind of opposition we will be catering to, we build our playing 11. That is how we operate. So, nothing like there is inconsistency or anything,” he said.

The eleven against the White Ferns, on the same ground where India will play their next two matches at least, did a fine confidence-boosting job. Renuka made the new ball talk and Jemimah silenced her critics to a degree. It remains to be seen if the think-tank can find a way to get Amanjot in the mix again on Sunday with an eye on Thursday. Against Australia, she took two wickets and scored a 12-ball 16 at No.7.

“We’ve to see the pitch and accordingly get to it,” Salvi said referring to the Bangladesh clash.

Batting order flexibility

The other part of the combination puzzle is the batting order, specifically No.3.

It’s a spot where Harleen Deol has been a constant for some time, but one that Jemimah shook up on Thursday with an enterprising 55-ball 76*. It carried the momentum set by the openers from a 212-run stand in 33.2 overs. After a similarly strong and swift start against Australia (155/1 in 24.3 overs), Harleen came in and scored a 42-ball 38.

Harleen has played the anchor role, but India may have to be flexible with the order, especially if the openers continue to be on song. India could also look to promote Richa Ghosh against Bangladesh. The middle-order trump card was sent as low as No.8 in two games, and scored 94 off 77 balls in one.

Sixth bowling option

Sunday’s game can also provide an ideal platform for India’s part-timers to put in the overs. Pratika Rawal bowled four good overs against New Zealand and took a wicket. Harmanpreet has bowled only five overs in six matches. Given the management’s inclination for a five-bowler combination, the sixth option may well be needed to chip in in the semi.

There’s still a game to be won on Sunday. Yet, while India take on Bangladesh, their minds will be on the lurking menace of Australia.