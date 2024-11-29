India's new jersey unveiled by Jay Shah, Harmanpreet Kaur ahead of Australia tour

India women's captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah have unveiled the team's new ODI jersey ahead of their upcoming tour of Australia. India face Australia in three ODIs before hosting the West Indies for T20I and ODI series of the same number of matches. The jersey is the traditional Indian blue with the tricolour of the national flag on the shoulders. I(BCCI)

The jersey won't feature on the Australia tour with Harmanpreet saying that India will be wearing it in the home series against the West Indies. “Really happy that we are the first ones who will wear this jersey against the West Indies. I like the look. The tricolour on the shoulder is looking really beautiful,” Harmanpreet says in the video shared by the BCCI of her and Shah unveiling the jersey.

The jersey is the traditional Indian blue with the tricolour of the national flag on the shoulders. It is a change from the previous version that had three stripes typically associated with Adidas designs. “Wearing a jersey is by itself a special feeling always. There is a lot of hard work that has gone into this one. Hopefully the Indian fans will make it their own and feel proud wearing it,” said Harmanpreet.

India tour Australia and then host the West Indies

India's tour of Australia starts with the first ODI on December 5 and the second ODI will be on December 8. Both matches take place at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane. the third and final ODI will be on December 11 at the WACA in Perth.

India then return home and host the West Indies for a white-ball tour. The first leg, which will be the T20I series, will be played at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Decmber 15, 17 and 19. This will be followed by an ODI series at the Reliance Stadium in Vadodara on December 22, 24 and 27.