India's Nitin Menon among 16 umpires who will officiate in ICC T20 World Cup

International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the names of 16 umpires who will officiate in the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia, starting October 16. Nitin Menon is the only Indian umpire in the list that includes Richard Kettleborough, Kumara Dharmasena and Marais Erasmus. Menon, has already reached Australia for taking on the role.

"In total, 16 umpires will officiate for the tournament with Richard Kettleborough, Nitin Menon, Kumara Dharmasena and Marais Erasmus having been the umpires in charge of the 2021 final which saw this year's hosts claim their first ICC Men’s T20 World Cup title," the ICC said in a statement.

"It is an experienced group of umpires, with the same 16 selected as last year’s tournament which was held in the United Arab Emirates and Oman."

Chief Referee of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, Ranjan Madugalle, is the part of a quartet of former international cricketers who will officiate as the match referees for the eighth edition of the T20 World Cup. The other being Andrew Pycroft of Zimbabwe, England's Christopher Broad and Australia's David Boon.

The first match of the grand cricket extravaganza will be played on October 16 between Sri Lanka and Namibia. Pycroft will take charge as the match referee with Joel Wilson and Rodney Tucker as the umpires in the middle. Paul Reiffel will act as the TV umpire with Erasmus, officiating as the fourth umpire.

"Officials have been named for the entirety of the First Round and Super 12s, with the selections for the semi-finals and final of the tournament to be named in due course," the ICC said.

Match Officials at ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022:

Match Referees: Andrew Pycroft, Christopher Broad, David Boon, Ranjan Madugalle

Umpires: Adrian Holdstock, Aleem Dar, Ahsan Raza, Christopher Brown, Christopher Gaffaney, Joel Wilson, Kumara Dharmasena, Langton Rusere, Marais Erasmus, Michael Gough, Nitin Menon, Paul Reiffel, Paul Wilson, Richard Illingworth, Richard Kettleborough, Rodney Tucker.

