India's practice session cancelled after a support staff member tests positive ahead of fifth Test vs England: Report

In a major development ahead of the India vs England fifth and final Test match at Old Trafford in Manchester, another member of India's support staff tested positive on Thursday, reported news agency PTI. The positive test result of Team India's junior physio Yogesh Parmar forced in the cancellation of India's practice session on the eve of the series-deciding fifth and final Test.

It is learnt that the BCCI has asked England and Wales Cricket Board to spare a physio. "The results of the RT-PCR tests are expected later in the day depending on which the fate of the game will be decided," said a BCCI source.

The players have been told to remain in their respective rooms as RT-PCR testing is being carried out.

There is no confirmation on whether there is any viable reason to worry about the commencement of the fifth Test on Friday.

India head coach Ravi Shastri, bowling coach Bharat Arun, fielding coach R Sridhar, and physio Nitin Patel had all tested positive during the fourth Test at The Oval and were isolated from the rest of the squad. They are currently in quarantine in London.

All the players and the support staff are fully vaccinated.

Shastri is likely to have got the symptoms after attending the launch of his book in the team hotel where outside guests were also allowed. Arun, Patel and Sridhar attended that function in person.

India currently lead the five-match series 2-1 and a draw or a win in the final Test at Manchester would guarantee them a series in England after 14 years.

