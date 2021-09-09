Sourav Ganguly thanks MS Dhoni for accepting BCCI offer to be Team India's mentor in T20 World Cup

Former India captain and current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly in his first reaction after BCCI's major announcement on Wednesday night, thanked MS Dhoni for accepting the board's offer to be mentor of the Indian side for the T20 World Cup in UAE and Oman in October-November this year.

Ganguly said the idea is to use Dhoni's wealth of experience for the betterment of the side in the marquee event.

"Dhoni's addition to the side is a way to use his experience for the T20 WC. I also thank Dhoni for accepting BCCI's offer to help the team for this tournament," Ganguly said in a BCCI tweet.

Dhoni had led India to two world titles -- the 2007 T20 World Cup in South Africa and the 2011 ODI World Cup in India.

He is currently with his IPL team Chennai Super Kings, gearing up for the resumption of the league from September 19 in the UAE.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah earlier said current captain Virat Kohli supported the move to have Dhoni with the side for the tournament in the United Arab Emirates and Oman.

"I spoke to him when I was in Dubai and he agreed to mentor the team," Shah said when announcing the World Cup squad.

"I spoke to the captain, the vice captain and coach Ravi Shastri and we came to this conclusion."

Meanwhile India's 15-member squad (and three reserves) had a few surprises, the major one being senior spinner Ravichandran Ashwin's return in the white-ball scheme of things after four years. The team also includes four additional spinners including Varun Chakravarthy who only made his international T20 debut this year.

Among notable absentees were senior opener Shikhar Dhawan and leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal.

India T20 World Cup squad

Virat Kohli (capt), Rohit Sharma (vice captain), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami

Standby players

Shreyas Iyer, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar