Home / Cricket / India predicted XI for 3rd ODI vs South Africa: Uncapped IPL star to feature in series decider at Arun Jaitley Stadium?

India predicted XI for 3rd ODI vs South Africa: Uncapped IPL star to feature in series decider at Arun Jaitley Stadium?

cricket
Published on Oct 11, 2022 08:38 AM IST

Shikhar Dhawan-led Team India would aim to secure back-to-back series wins over South Africa on Tuesday. The second-string Indian side will meet the Proteas in the series decider at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Indian team captain Shikhar Dhawan with teammates Shardul Thakur and Mohammed Siraj during the 2nd ODI cricket match between India and South Africa(PTI)
Indian team captain Shikhar Dhawan with teammates Shardul Thakur and Mohammed Siraj during the 2nd ODI cricket match between India and South Africa(PTI)
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi

After suffering a couple of rare batting failures against the Proteas, veteran opener Shikhar Dhawan will hope to return back to scoring ways in the series decider between Team India and South Africa at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday. Leading the second-string Indian side in the third and final One Day International (ODI), local hero Dhawan is also tasked to secure Team India's come-from-behind series win at the famous Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Dhawan's opening partner Shubman Gill has also failed to fire for India in the three-match series. Taking the No.3 batting position in the absence of Virat Kohli, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) opener Ruturaj Gaikwad capped off a mediocre outing in the 1st ODI. The CSK opener then failed to retain his place in the 2nd ODI.

ALSO READ: R Ashwin gives epic answer to reporter's intriguing query about Virat Kohli

Debutant Shahbaz Ahmed and Deepak Chahar's replacement Washington Sundar were roped in as reinforcements for the 2nd ODI that India won by 7 wickets. After sending most of their white-ball specialists to Australia for the T20 World Cup, the VVS Laxman-coached side has so far handed debuts to Ravi Bishnoi and Ahmed in the ongoing three-match series.

With the likes of Rahul Tripathi, Rajat Patidar and Mukesh Kumar waiting in the wings, it will be interesting to see whether Team India opts to continue the tradition of handing ODI debuts to uncapped IPL stars. Enjoying their purple patch in the 50-over format, Shreyas Iyer (163), Sanju Samson (116) and Ishan Kishan (113) have been the leading run-getters in the South Africa series.

Samson's heroics failed to rescue India in the series opener as the hosts lost the 1st ODI by 9 runs. Making a strong comeback in the 2nd ODI, Dhawan & Co. restored parity in the series by registering a 7-wicket win courtesy of Iyer's scintillating century. Besides the troika of Iyer, Kishan and Samson, pacer Mohammed Siraj, all-rounder Shardul Thakur and spinner Kuldeep Yadav are also sure-starters in the series decider against the Proteas on Tuesday.

India's predicted XI for the 3rd ODI against South Africa:

Openers: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Shubman Gill

Middle Order: Shreyas Iyer, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson (wk)

Power-hitter: Ishan Kishan

Spinners: Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi/Shahbaz Ahmed

Pace bowlers: Shardul Thakur, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Siraj.

India's squad for South Africa ODIs: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson(w), Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Rahul Tripathi, Rajat Patidar, Mukesh Kumar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Washington Sundar.

Get Latest Cricket Newsalong with Cricket Schedule. Also get updates on Indian Cricket Teamand Cricket Live Scoreof ongoing matches.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
india vs south africa shikhar dhawan shreyas iyer sanju samson ishan kishan + 3 more
india vs south africa shikhar dhawan shreyas iyer sanju samson ishan kishan + 2 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 11, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out