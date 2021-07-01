'How is Rahul bhai in the list of players?': Dhawan, Shaw engage in hilarious 'guessing game': Watch video

India's limited-overs cricket team is in great spirits ahead of the start of the three ODIs and three T20Is in Sri Lanka. From sharing a glimpse of their hotel view to chilling in the resort, the players are having a ball of a time. The BCCI itself has been proactive in sharing the inside tales of the team as the players gear up for what would be their first hand at professional cricket since the IPL 2021.

A recent video captured by the BCCI shows captain Shikhar Dhawan and batsman Prithvi Shaw engaging in a 'Guessing Game'. The rules are simple. One person would have his headphones on and be listening to music, while the other would be mouthing words from cue cards. The whole idea of the game is for the person to guess the words while having himself distracted with music.

"There are two sets of cards. One has names of Indian players travelling to Sri Lanka and other has a list of food items. You (Dhawan) have to touch one and I would use my lips to tell you to guess. But you will have headphones plugged in your ears which," Shaw instructed Dhawan in the video.

And that's where the game turned funny. The first name which Shaw whispered was that of Ishan Kishan, which Dhawan got wrong at his first attempt. He said Manish Pandey but corrected his guess shortly after. However, Dhawan was spot on with his next guess, which was none other than Shaw. He next whispered 'Rahul Dravid', to which Dhawan responded by saying "How is Rahul bhai in the list of players," as both broke into laughter.

Loud music blaring in your ears 🎶



Your teammate miming & mouthing words 🗣️



This guessing game takes a hilarious turn very soon 😄 #TeamIndia #SLvIND



Presenting Music & Mime ft. @SDhawan25 & @PrithviShaw 😎 - by @ameyatilak



Full video 🎥 👇 https://t.co/nzOZEZjeC3 pic.twitter.com/ZxfxDGj1Ok — BCCI (@BCCI) July 1, 2021

Although Dhawan has led IPL teams in the past, the tour of Sri Lanka would make the first time that the batsman is actually captaining the Indian team. Dhawan and Shaw, who open the innings for the Delhi Capitals, will have the chance to repeat it for India. Dhawan has been in prolific ODI form and while he is considered an automatic starter in the 50-overs format, the left-handed batsmen would be looking to cement a place in the T20I side as well, given the T20 World Cup that awaits later this year.

Besides Dhawan, Shaw is another players who will be the cynosure of all eyes. After being dropped from the tour of Australia, Shaw roared back to form in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, where he became the first batsmen to amass 800 runs and more. He looked like a million bucks in the IPL, smashing six fours in an over against KKR's Kamlesh Nagarkoti becoming only the second batsmen after Ajinkya Rahane to do so in the IPL. With no immediate plans for Shaw in India's Test set-up, the youngster can really make a case for himself in the team's limited-overs set-up.