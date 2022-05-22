Umran Malik earns maiden India call up for South Africa T20Is, Cheteshwar Pujara back for England Test

KL Rahul will be leading Team India when it returns to action in the T20I series against South Africa, starting June 9. The opener makes a comeback to the T20I squad after more than 10 months, having last appeared in the series against Sri Lanka in July. Incidentally, Dhawan was the captain of the Indian team during the Sri Lanka T20Is as well. The BCCI selection committee met on Sunday to pick India squads for the SA T20Is, as well as the fifth and final Test of the series against England, scheduled to take place between July 1-5 in Edgbaston.

The squad for the South Africa T20Is sees a number of new faces, with the likes of Umran Malik and Arshdeep Singh, earning a maiden call-up. All-rounder Hardik Pandya also makes a return to the Indian team for the first time since the T20 World Cup last year, owing to his consistent performances in the 2022 Indian Premier League with Gujarat Titans.

Here is India's T20I squad: KL Rahul (Capt), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(VC) (wk),Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Y Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, R Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

Here is India's Test squad for rescheduled fifth Test against England - Rohit Sharma (Capt), KL Rahul (VC), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant (wk), KS Bharat (wk), R Jadeja, R Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohd Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Prasidh Krishna

