India’s T20 World Cup squad announcement live streaming: When and where to watch Agarkar’s presser live on TV, online

The T20 World Cup 2026 is just around the corner, with the 20-team competition set to begin on February 7. All eyes are on whether India can defend their title, and the first step will be taken on Saturday, December 20, as chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar is set to unveil the 15-member squad. Agarkar, along with captain Suryakumar Yadav, is expected to hold a press conference in Mumbai. However, no big change to the team is on the cards as the same 15 members who were chosen for the recently concluded T20I series against South Africa are expected to headline the World Cup squad. India's T20 World Cup squad will be announced on Saturday (Hindustan Times)

However, one can surely say that there would be murmurs about Shubman Gill's recent form and whether the experiment of having him open alongside Abhishek Sharma is the right approach in the World Cup.

Ever since being recalled to India's T20I squad as the vice-captain, Gill has failed to set the stage on fire, not hitting a single fifty. The 26-year-old, who is the current Test and ODI captain, recently missed the final match against South Africa due to a toe injury and was replaced by Sanju Samson as an opener.

Samson played a quickfire knock of 37 runs, leading to the chorus growing over him being the ideal candidate to open the batting alongside Abhishek.

Speaking of the T20 World Cup, India are placed in Group A alongside the United States, Pakistan, Namibia and the Netherlands. The title defence will begin on February 7 when India take on the US at the Wankhede Stadium.

Here are all the streaming and telecast details for India's T20 World Cup squad announcement:

When will India's T20 World Cup squad be announced?

India's T20 World Cup squad will be announced on Saturday, December 20, at 1:30 PM IST.

From where will India's T20 World Cup squad be announced?

India's T20 World Cup squad will be announced from the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai. Ajit Agarkar, Chairman of the selectors, will hold a press conference.

Which channels will telecast India's T20 World Cup squad announcement?

India's T20 World Cup squad announcement will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where will live streaming be available for India's T20 World Cup squad announcement?

India's T20 World Cup squad announcement will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.