Injury forces Maheesh Theekshana out of Asia Cup final

Sep 16, 2023 01:17 PM IST

Theekshana claimed eight wickets in five matches to lend support to a youthful bowling attack alongside pacer Matheesha Pathirana and spinner Dunith Wellalage.

Sri Lanka spinner Maheesh Theekshana has been ruled out of the Asia Cup final against India due to an injury, captain Dasun Shanaka confirmed Saturday. Theekshana, 23, hurt his hamstring during their Super Four win over Pakistan to make the Sunday final of the 50-over tournament, a prelude to the next month's ODI World Cup in India.

"He won't be able to take part in this game since he got a Grade 3 injury, but he will be there for the World Cup," Shanaka told reporters on the eve of the title clash in Colombo.

Top order batsman Sahan Arachchige will join the squad while Theekshana undergoes rehabilitation, Sri Lanka Cricket said.

Sri Lanka, who cohosted the tournament with Pakistan, came in as underdogs but have made their 11th Asia Cup final and a have chance to clinch their seventh title.

The island nation snuck into the Super Fours with a dramatic win over Afghanistan and have kept up their momentum despite losing to India in the Super Fours.

"The boys really want to deliver for the country," said Shanaka.

“As a team we have been underdogs, so everyone wants to perform on the bigger stage. These youngsters, they need to show the world what they are capable of.”

