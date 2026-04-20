INR 11.01 lakh setback for KKR: Dhruv Jurel’s ‘hand of God’ that stunned Cameron Green and Knight Riders at Eden Gardens

Rajasthan Royals lost Match 28 of IPL 2026 against Kolkata Knight Riders, but that did not make Dhruv Jurel’s stumping of Cameron Green any less important. In a chase of 156 at Eden Gardens, RR had already made early inroads when Green arrived and threatened to shift the game quickly. He raced to 27 off 13 balls, struck four fours and a six, and scored at a tempo that could have broken the chase open well before the middle overs. Cameron Green getting stumped by Dhruv Jurel. (BCCI)

Then came the intervention. On the third delivery of the fifth over, with KKR 36 for 2 and still needing 120 from 94 balls, Jurel completed a superb stumping off Ravi Bishnoi to remove Green. It was not a routine wicketkeeping moment. Bishnoi fired a shorter googly well down the leg side as Green came down the track looking to press on. Jurel had to move sharply to his left, collect the ball cleanly and whip the bails off in one motion. Green was already stranded in no man’s land, but the dismissal still demanded exceptional reflexes, balance and glove work from the keeper.

Why Dhruv Jurel’s stumping mattered in RR vs KKR This wicket mattered because of both timing and match state. KKR were chasing only 156, so one fast-moving innings in the powerplay could have flattened the contest. Green looked capable of doing exactly that. He had already produced 22 runs in boundaries alone, and his scoring pattern showed clear momentum. He was not absorbing pressure or rebuilding after early wickets. He was attacking.

In his short stay, Green struck four fours and a six, scored at more than twice the required rate, and forced RR to deal with a batter already in control of the phase. The asking rate at the time of the wicket was only 7.66. That meant Green was operating far ahead of the game’s required pace. RR were not just dismissing a batter. They were cutting off a chase-shaping innings before it could stretch into the middle overs.

The wicket also deepened RR’s control. KKR had already lost Tim Seifert and Ajinkya Rahane. Green’s dismissal made it 37 for 3. That forced the chase into reset mode and pushed more responsibility onto a batting order that was no longer in command of the game.

Jurel’s stumping created ₹ 7.02 lakh of fielding value Based on our valuation model, the cleanest way to value the act itself is through the fielding impact assigned to that ball.

Jurel’s stumping of Green carried a fielding impact of 5.0 on the dismissal ball. In this match, each impact point was valued at roughly ₹1.4046 lakh. That puts the value of the wicketkeeping act at about ₹7.02 lakh.

That is the right number to use if the focus is on Jurel’s brilliance. It isolates the quality of the intervention without overstating what happened after it. RR eventually lost, but the defeat does not reduce the value of the act itself. A high-skill wicketkeeping effort remains a high-skill wicketkeeping effort whether the team goes on to win or not.

There is also a second number that helps explain the immediate damage done to KKR. Cameron Green’s dismissal carried a batting impact of -7.839, which translates to ₹11.01 lakh in direct batting value lost by KKR on that ball. That number should be treated separately from Jurel’s own fielding value. It is a parallel reading of the same moment.