INR 11.54 lakh each ball: Rashid Khan's premium spell damaged the Royals' heart of the chase

Rashid Khan turned four overs into a major profit event for the Gujarat Titans against the Rajasthan Royals. His 4 for 34 carried strong cricket value, and the monetary model gave that spell a sharper financial frame. Rashid Khan after taking the wicket of Rajasthan Royals' Jofra Archer. (PTI)

Rashid’s match contribution was valued at approximately ₹2.77 crore. His estimated match cost stood near ₹1.29 crore. Gujarat’s surplus from his spell came to around ₹1.48 crore. That made each of Rashid’s 24 legal deliveries worth roughly ₹11.54 lakh.

Rashid’s price tag made the return bigger Rashid entered the match with the cost burden of an ₹18 crore player. That price does not allow easy profit. A routine spell can help the team and still fall short of the player’s match-cost line.

Against Rajasthan, Rashid crossed that line by a heavy margin. His return was more than double his estimated match cost, giving Gujarat the kind of financial output expected from a marquee player.

The performance gave Gujarat three things at once: wicket value, match-state value and surplus value. That combination made Rashid one of the strongest monetary performers of the game.

₹ 11.54 lakh per ball changed the shape of the spell The per-ball number gives Rashid’s spell its clearest frame. Across four overs, his contribution worked out to around ₹11.54 lakh per delivery.

That is not a cosmetic number. It shows how expensive the spell became for Rajasthan’s chase. Every Rashid over carried wicket pressure. Every wicket forced Rajasthan into a new equation. Every reset increased Gujarat’s control.

Rajasthan were chasing 230, so they needed sustained scoring and batting continuity. Rashid entered the attack with RR at 86 for 3. The chase was under pressure, but still alive.

By the end of his first over, Rajasthan were 91 for 5.

Dhruv Jurel and Donovan Ferreira fell in the same over. That six-ball passage became the financial centre of Rashid’s spell. It pushed the valuation upward because the wickets arrived before Rajasthan’s chase had fully collapsed.

The first over became the profit engine Rashid’s first over carried the heaviest impact because it attacked Rajasthan’s middle order at the hinge point of the innings.

At 86 for 3, Rajasthan Royals still had batting resources. They needed a stand, a 30-ball surge, or one batter to stretch the chase deep. Rashid removed two players who could have supplied that phase.

The score moved to 91 for 5, and Gujarat’s defence took a firmer shape. Rashid’s spell began producing value immediately, and that early double strike gave his match ledger its strongest push.

The monetary reading rewards that timing. A wicket during a live chase carries a different financial weight from a wicket after the match has drifted. Rashid’s wickets came while Rajasthan still had a route, which is why the surplus moved so sharply in Gujarat’s favour.

Four wickets converted cost into profit Rashid dismissed Dhruv Jurel, Donovan Ferreira, Shubham Dubey and Ravindra Jadeja. Three were bowled. One was lbw.

That dismissal profile gave the spell a strong bowler-driven valuation. Rashid beat batters through his own skill, attacked the stumps and produced hard outcomes. The wickets came through the middle and lower-middle order, which prevented Rajasthan from building a meaningful recovery.

The final figures of 4 for 34 already showed a high-impact spell. The financial layer explains its value in franchise terms. Rashid’s four overs created around ₹2.77 crore in match worth and left Gujarat with approximately ₹1.48 crore in profit after his cost line.

For a player with a high auction price, that margin is the key. Rashid did not need a cheap-player advantage. He generated premium output from a premium base.

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Gujarat got the marquee player return Rashid Khan’s spell finished with three clean monetary markers. He produced a match return of roughly ₹2.77 crore. He cleared an estimated match cost of around ₹1.29 crore. He gave Gujarat a surplus of approximately ₹1.48 crore.

The per-ball value determined the spell's headline number: ₹11.54 lakh per delivery.

Rashid’s 24 balls turned an expensive player profile into a profitable match event. Gujarat’s ₹18 crore investment produced a direct return in the same game, and Rajasthan paid the price through a chase that lost its middle before it could build a serious counterattack.

Method note This valuation is based on a cricket impact model designed exclusively by the author. The model studies a player’s match contribution through bowling, fielding, match situation, phase pressure and role difficulty, then converts that impact into a rupee value using the player’s auction price and expected season usage.

It is not a salary calculation or an official IPL metric. It is an analytical estimate meant to show whether a player delivered above or below his cost for that match or phase of the season. The figures should be read as model-based valuations, not exact financial earnings.