Inzamam-ul-Haq questions PCB’s ‘reasoning’ behind sacking Mohammed Hafeez, makes brutal Wahab Riaz inquiry

ByHT Sports Desk
Mar 04, 2024 03:25 PM IST

Reacting to Mohammad Hafeez's sacking, former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq rushed to his defence and criticised PCB.

Controversies have become a common mainstay in Pakistan cricket for the past few years, with fresh ones popping up frequently. One such arose when the PCB decided to part way with Mohammed Hafeez, who served as director of cricket for the Pakistan men's cricket team. The decision was taken after Pakistan's poor showing in Australia, where they lost 0-3 in the Test series, and also crashed to a 1-4 defeat in the T20Is. Hafeez had a four-year contract with the PCB, but his contract was cut short.

After stepping down, Hafeez attacked Babar Azam and blamed the former captain for Pakistan's poor fitness culture. In a sensational statement to Pakistan sports channel A Sports, Hafeez revealed that then-captain Babar had specified that fitness was not a priority and that such parameters weren't checked.

Reacting to Hafeez's sacking, former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq rushed to his defence and criticised PCB. The Pakistan legend questioned why only Hafeez was removed and not chief selector Wahab Riaz.

Speaking on a TV show, he said, "Can someone explain the reasoning behind removing Muhammad Hafeez as team director but retaining Wahab Riaz as chief selector after the Australian and New Zealand tours?"

"Weren't both appointed at same time and given same responsibilities so why has only Hafeez been held accountable and not Wahab Riaz?"

Meanwhile, Inzamam also criticised the PCB for mistreatment of former Pakistan players. "The PCB Chairman no doubt is a highly respectable position but don’t former captains and stalwarts deserve the same amount of respect from the top board officials," he said.

He also alleged that during his dispute with the PCB over conflict of interest allegations, he was shown no respect for ex-PCB chief Zaka Ashraf. "Pakistan cricket cannot be run in this manner. It is time the board officials also accepted responsibility for their actions," he added.

(With PTI inputs)

    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

