IPL 2020: Sunil Gavaskar names ‘biggest game-changer’ in T20 cricket

Sep 18, 2020

Legendary Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar named the ‘biggest game-changer’ in T20 format. Gavaskar bestowed the to West Indies and Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder Andre Russell.

Gavaskar’s comments came just ahead of the IPL 2020 opener between four-time champions Mumbai Indians and three-time winners Chennai Super Kings on Saturday in Abu Dhabi.

“In Andre Russell the side (KKR) has the biggest game-changer in this format,” Gavaskar wrote in his column for Sportstar.

Andre Russell has been a prolific performer for KKR in the last few seasons. Last year, Russell scored 510 runs from 13 innings at a staggering strike rate of 204.81, averaging 56.66 and also picked up 11 wickets. In the last 4 seasons of IPL, 164.91 has been Russell’s lowest strike rate, which shows what sort of an impact he has had for KKR.

KKR, this year, are considering to send Russell up the order to make maximum use of his big-hitting prowess.

KKR mentor and former Australia David Hussey with adequate balls at his disposal, Russell can well go on to score a double hundred in T20 cricket which nobody has ever achieved. “If it benefits the team and helps us win games of cricket, why not? If that means Andre Russell comes in at three and bats 60 balls, he might actually make a double hundred. Anything can happen with Dre Russ.”

Gavaskar also said all eyes will be Australian all-rounder Pat Cummins, who was bought for 15.5 crores by KKR.

“The Kolkata Knight Riders team has the biggest buy of the last auction in Pat Cummins. On the slow pitches, his pace may not be effective and he will have to look at other varieties to give his team the necessary breakthroughs. He can bat usefully too, but there’s no doubt that most eyes will be on how he lives up to his huge price tag,” wrote Gavaskar.

Commenting on KKR’s new coaching staff led by head coach Brendon McCullum, Gavaskar said, the former New Zealand skipper will encourage the team to play fearless cricket.

“KKR’s coach Brendon McCullum will encourage the team to play fearless cricket and Eoin Morgan will lend tremendous clout to the top order and his tactical acumen will be a big plus, too,” said Gavaskar.

Reacting on this IPL being held in front of empty stands, Gavaskar said, it will be a different experience.

“It will be a different experience altogether for the players to play in front of nobody apart from their teammates cheering for them and it could take getting used to. Mind you, those who play domestic cricket know what it feels to play in near-empty stadia, but for those internationals who hardly play domestic cricket, it will be a novel experience indeed.”