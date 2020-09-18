IPL 2020: Dhoni said ‘I groom players,’ and I couldn’t say anything: CSK pacer Deepak Chahar when he asked ‘Why don’t you bowl me at death?’

cricket

Updated: Sep 18, 2020 16:11 IST

When it comes to spotting talent and grooming them to become top-class cricketers, few can match Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni. One of the main reasons behind Dhoni being so successful as a captain for India and also for CSK in the IPL, is his ability to judge a cricketer and then back him even in difficult times.

Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Suresh Raina and even overseas cricketers like Shane Watson, there are n-number of cricketers who have been backed by Dhoni. CSK pacer Deepak Chahar is the latest addition to that list. (Also Read: Full coverage of IPL 2020)

Chahar, who had burst onto the scenes with a mind-boggling performance on Ranji Trophy debut fizzled out of reckoning even for domestic cricket after suffering a serious injury. It was Dhoni who got Chahar into the Rising Pune Supergiant side in IPL 2016, groomed him and then took him to CSK. There Chahar realised his full potential and rose to be one of CSK’s main weapon with the new ball.

Also Read | IPL 2020: Five big records that could be made this season

There were a lot of matches when Dhoni finished the full quota of Chahar at one go, considering the right-arm pacer had the ability to swing the ball both ways.

In a recent interview with former India opener Aakash Chopra, Chahar revealed that he wanted to bowl in the death. As he could bowl in the 140s, he wanted to be tried in the death overs but Dhoni did not give him many opportunities.

“Generally you don’t give the old ball to bowlers who have pace of 120-125 km/h but when I was playing for RPS and even for CSK I was bowling at around 140 but still he didn’t give me the ball in the death,” Chahar told Chopra in his show Aakash Vaani.

Also Read | Gavaskar picks his Mumbai Indians’ Playing XI, points out team’s weakness

The right-arm seamer then went on to add that he gathered the courage and even went on to ask Dhoni the reasons for him not getting to bowl in the death overs.

“I had asked this to Mahi bhai. He gave me a two-word answer and then I couldn’t say much. So I asked the bowling coach a couple of times, he also said I should be bowled in the death overs. Finally, I gathered some courage and asked Mahi bhai when he was sitting in a room. He said, ‘I groom players’ and that’s it. He didn’t say anything else,” Chahar added.

Chahar was one of the top performers of CSK with 22 wickets in 17 matches at an economy rate of 7.63. His returns in the IPL backed by some consistent performance for India A earned him his international cap. He has now become one of the top performers for India in T20Is.

Asked the reason behind Dhoni backing him so much, Chahar explained that Dhoni likes cricketers who can contribute in all three departments.

“I think Dhoni prefers those who are good in all departments. He likes those who can contribute in batting bowling and fielding. A bowler can have a bad day but he can change a match by grabbing a good catch or can win the batch with a six or a four.

“If you look at our team, we have many players who are good in every department. T20 is a format that requires you to do everything. There are a lot of teams in the IPL which have a strong batting line-up or a strong bowling attack but they remain dependent on a few cricketers. If they do well, they end up winning you matches single-handedly but if they don’t, the team struggles,” Chahar said.

Chahar had been found Covid-positive towards the end of last month but the right-arm seamer joined the CSK practice about a week ago and is set to take the new ball for CSK in the IPL 2020 opener against defending champions Mumbai Indians on Saturday in Abu Dhabi.