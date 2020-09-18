IPL 2020: Five big records that could be made this season

cricket

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League is set to kick off on Saturday with defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on Chennai Super Kings at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. This season was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic with BCCI finally deciding to host the IPL in UAE. It would be the first time that no crowd would be present inside the stadium as SOPs regarding the protection of players and staff is laid out.

The season starts with England and Australian players missing as they will be in quarantine for some days after arriving directly from the UK. Cricket fans have been eagerly waiting for the season as it will mark the first time Indian cricketers will be in action since the play was stopped in March.

Like every year, several records could be made during the course of the season. Let’s take a look at some of the records that are at stake this season.

1. Virat Kohli needs 100 more runs to complete 9000 T20 runs. He will become the 1st Indian to reach the landmark while being the 7th overall after Chris Gayle, K Pollard, Brendon McCullum, Shoaib Malik, David Warner, and Aaron Finch.

2. CSK captain MS Dhoni will surpass Suresh Raina (193) to become the Indian with most IPL appearances if he plays 4 matches this season. Raina flew back from UAE from CSK’s training camp due to personal reasons.

3. Chris Gayle will be the first player to hit 1000 sixes in T20 cricket if he clears the boundary ropes 22 more times.

4. Ravindra Jadeja is on verge of making a big record. He will become the first player in IPL to score 2000 runs and take 100 wickets in IPL if he gets 73 more runs this season.

5. With 18 more wickets, Jasprit Bumrah will become the 1st Indian pacer to reach 200 wickets in T20s. Jadeja has the chance to make that record on the first day of IPL 2020 only as CSK faces Mumbai Indians.