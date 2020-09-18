IPL 2020: MS Dhoni on the cusp of going past AB de Villiers in elite list

cricket

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni will return to cricket after a 14-month gap when his side takes on defending champions Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2020 opener on Saturday in Abu Dhabi. Dhoni can make the occasion even more special if he brings out his helicopter and whack a few sixes.

The CSK captain, who already holds the record for most sixes by an Indian in the IPL, needs four hits over the ropes to go past RCB’s AB de Villiers in the IPL six-hitters’ list. Dhoni has smashed 209 sixes in IPL so far, while South African legend de Villiers has 212 sixes to his name.

If Dhoni manages to hit four sixes against MI in the tournament opener on Saturday, he will climb to the second spot in IPL list of batsmen with most sixes, which is currently led by KXIP’s Chris Gayle, who has 326 sixes to his credit.

Dhoni, who last played in India’s semi-final defeat to New Zealand in July last year, announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15. That however, has had little effect on the legendary wicketkeeper-batsman. He has been in fantastic touch which CSK players like Shane Watson and CEO Kasi Viswanathan have described as his best in recent times.

Here are the other records that Dhoni holds in the IPL.

Most matches as captain

Dhoni, who holds the record for captaining in most international matches has also captained the most in IPLs. Dhoni, who has led Chennai Super Kings in 10 seasons and Rising Pune Supergiant in one, has captained in 174 IPL matches. He had played as a keeper-batsman in IPL 2017 when RPS was led by Australia’s Steve Smith.

Most wins as captain

Dhoni who has won three IPLs as CSK captain also holds the record for most wins in the tournament as captain. Dhoni has 104 wins, only captain to have 100 wins in IPL. Dhoni’s win percentage of 60.11 is the best by a captain with min. 50 matches in the IPL.

Most successful keeper in IPL

With 132 dismissals a wicketkeeper Dhoni has the most dismissals by a wicket-keeper in IPL. Dhoni has inflicted 38 stumpings which is also the most by a keeper in the history of the tournament.