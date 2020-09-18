e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 18, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020: MS Dhoni on the cusp of going past AB de Villiers in elite list

IPL 2020: MS Dhoni on the cusp of going past AB de Villiers in elite list

IPL 2020: MS Dhoni returns to cricket after a gap of 14 months and he can make the occasion even more special if he brings out his helicopter and whack a few sixes.

cricket Updated: Sep 18, 2020 07:18 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
MS Dhoni will return to cricket for the first time since last July.
MS Dhoni will return to cricket for the first time since last July.(BCCI Image)
         

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni will return to cricket after a 14-month gap when his side takes on defending champions Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2020 opener on Saturday in Abu Dhabi. Dhoni can make the occasion even more special if he brings out his helicopter and whack a few sixes.

Also Read | Dwayne Bravo 3 wickets away from breaking massive Chennai Super Kings record

The CSK captain, who already holds the record for most sixes by an Indian in the IPL, needs four hits over the ropes to go past RCB’s AB de Villiers in the IPL six-hitters’ list. Dhoni has smashed 209 sixes in IPL so far, while South African legend de Villiers has 212 sixes to his name.

Also Follow | IPL 2020 Full Coverage

If Dhoni manages to hit four sixes against MI in the tournament opener on Saturday, he will climb to the second spot in IPL list of batsmen with most sixes, which is currently led by KXIP’s Chris Gayle, who has 326 sixes to his credit.

Dhoni, who last played in India’s semi-final defeat to New Zealand in July last year, announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15. That however, has had little effect on the legendary wicketkeeper-batsman. He has been in fantastic touch which CSK players like Shane Watson and CEO Kasi Viswanathan have described as his best in recent times.

Also Read | Dhoni gets golden cap, Ravindra Jadeja a sword in CSK’s special award ceremony

Here are the other records that Dhoni holds in the IPL.

Most matches as captain

Dhoni, who holds the record for captaining in most international matches has also captained the most in IPLs. Dhoni, who has led Chennai Super Kings in 10 seasons and Rising Pune Supergiant in one, has captained in 174 IPL matches. He had played as a keeper-batsman in IPL 2017 when RPS was led by Australia’s Steve Smith.

Most wins as captain

Dhoni who has won three IPLs as CSK captain also holds the record for most wins in the tournament as captain. Dhoni has 104 wins, only captain to have 100 wins in IPL. Dhoni’s win percentage of 60.11 is the best by a captain with min. 50 matches in the IPL.

Most successful keeper in IPL

With 132 dismissals a wicketkeeper Dhoni has the most dismissals by a wicket-keeper in IPL. Dhoni has inflicted 38 stumpings which is also the most by a keeper in the history of the tournament.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Pakistan plans a change in Gilgit-Baltistan status
Pakistan plans a change in Gilgit-Baltistan status
President Kovind accepts Harsimrat Kaur Badal’s resignation
President Kovind accepts Harsimrat Kaur Badal’s resignation
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
‘Great leader, loyal friend’: Trump extends birthday wishes to PM Modi
‘Great leader, loyal friend’: Trump extends birthday wishes to PM Modi
Ball in Beijing’s court: MEA on parleys
Ball in Beijing’s court: MEA on parleys
PM Modi to inaugurate Kosi Rail Mega Bridge in Bihar today
PM Modi to inaugurate Kosi Rail Mega Bridge in Bihar today
Delhi riots: ‘Insider’ witness saw protesters being incited, say police
Delhi riots: ‘Insider’ witness saw protesters being incited, say police
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Parliament Monsoon Session LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19PM Modi BirthdayKangana Ranaut

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In