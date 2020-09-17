IPL 2020: Dwayne Bravo 3 wickets away from breaking massive Chennai Super Kings record

cricket

Updated: Sep 17, 2020 19:51 IST

IPL’s two most successful teams Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians will face each other in the curtain raiser of IPL 2020 on Saturday in Abu Dhabi. CSK’s West Indian all-rounder Dwayne Bravo has a chance to make the occasion more special by etching his name on the Indian Premier League record books.

Bravo is on the cusp of breaking Ravichandran Ashwin’s record and become the highest wicket-taker for CSK. The West Indies all-rounder needs just 3 wickets to go past the former CSK off-spinner who will play his trade for Delhi Capitals in this IPL.

Bravo, who is currently observing a mandatory seven day quarantine in UAE, has 118 wickets to his name for CSK in 103 matches. Ashwin, on the other hand, 120 wickets in 121 matches.

With 147 wickets Bravo is the 5th highest wicket taker in IPL. He is 3 wickets short to complete 150 wickets.

Bravo has won the Purple Cap with Chennai Super Kings twice in 2013 and 2015. His 32 wickets in IPL 2013 is the most by any bowler in a single edition of the tournament.

Great record against MI

Bravo, who recently became the first bowler to claim 500 T20 wickets, also has a very impressive track record against four-time champions Mumbai Indians.

The right-arm medium pacer has taken 28 wickets in 19 matches against Mumbai Indians – the most by any bowler in the IPL.

Dwayne Bravo’s bowling average of 19.25 is the 2nd best against Mumbai Indians in IPL among the bowlers who have bowled 250 or more balls.

From the batting perspective, Bravo who had single-handedly won a game for CSK in the last IPL against MI, needs 73 runs from becoming the 8th player with 1000 runs for CSK in IPL.