IPL 2018: Aaron Finch skips Kings XI Punjab’s opener vs Delhi Daredevils to tie the knot

Kings XI Punjab and Delhi Daredevils will have to dispense with the services of Aaron Finch and Glenn Maxwell respectively in their Indian Premier League opener in Mohali on Sunday.

The reason for the Australian duo’s absence is Finch’s wedding that took place in Victoria this weekend. Big-hitting Maxwell played the role of emcee (master of ceremonies) at his best friend’s marriage.

The Australian limited-overs team opener walked down the aisle with girlfriend Amy Griffiths at the picturesque Willow and Stone Estate near the city of Melbourne. A number of Finch’s present and past teammates including George Bailey, Mitchell Marsh, James Faulkner, Peter Siddle and New Zealand opener Martin Guptill attended the event that was conducted with much fanfare.

Guest celebrated wildly by lighting party sparkles and Finch’s teammates lifted the newly-wed couple on their shoulders to celebrate the occasion.

Finch had earlier said in an interview that he scheduled his marriage for this weekend since he was off the impression that the IPL would begin a week later.

“I saw the fixture this morning - there’s no chance I’ll be missing my wedding.

“That’d be a bit tough leaving Amy at the altar, wouldn’t it?”

“The second game we play is on the 13th, that’ll give me plenty of time to get over there and miss only one game luckily,” the 31-year-old was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au during Australia’s T-20 tri-series series in February.

“They said the IPL was going to start on the April 15th - he thought the dates were set but we found out about three months ago it was going to start on the eighth,” Maxwell made the same revelation while talking to SEN radio.

Wedding bells ring for Khawaja too

Meanwhile in Queensland, another Australian cricketer, Test No. 3 Usman Khawaja tied the nuptial knot with long-time girlfriend Rachel McLellan in a private ceremony. Khawaja’s marriage also led to an Australian cricketer missing his team’s opening match in the IPL. All-rounder Ben Cutting, who was signed by Mumbai Indians, skipped his team’s opening match against Chennai Super Kings (which Mumbai lost on Saturday) to play the role of groomsman at his friend’s wedding.

Test opener Matthew Renshaw and Queensland Bulls all-rounder Michael Neser were among the other Australian cricketers who attended Khawaja’s marriage ceremony. The Khawajas had kept pictures of the celebration off social media.