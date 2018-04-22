IPL 2018: Ambati Rayadu fifty propels Chennai Super Kings to 182/3 vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Ambati Rayudu’s half-century on Sunday evening provided Chennai Super Kings (CSK) a much-needed momentum against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), in the 20th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL). (HIGHLIGHTS)

Rayudu brought out a counter-attacking innings against the SRH bowlers who had kept the Chennai Super Kings batsmen under the pump right from the start, bringing up his first half-century of the season off a mere 27 balls with the help of six boundaries and two sixes.

The right-handed batsman, who had walked out to bat at No 4 with CSK in all sorts of disarray against the home team at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, showed no qualms in getting his runs at a brisk rate.

Rayudu began with a top-edge shot for a four off Rashid in the eighth over, and went on to smack a six off Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the 10th over of the innings to provide CSK some impetus.

He turned up the heat on the right-arm SRH fast bowler Billy Stanlake in the 14th over of the innings, hitting three fours and a six to collect 19 runs off the over.

Rayudu, after completing his half-century, remained aggressive against SRH bowler as he smacked Shakib Al Hasan for a six and a four.

Rayadu was eventually run-out in the 17th over by Siddarth Kaul but by then the damage had already been done.