IPL 2018: Ambati Rayadu fifty propels Chennai Super Kings to 182/3 vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Ambati Rayadu, who had walked out to bat at No 4 with CSK in all sorts of disarray against SRH at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, showed no qualms in getting his runs at a brisk rate.

Apr 22, 2018
Devarchit Varma
Ambati Rayudu plays a shot during the IPL 2018 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Chennai Super Kings at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad on the 22nd April 2018. (IPL)

Ambati Rayudu’s half-century on Sunday evening provided Chennai Super Kings (CSK) a much-needed momentum against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), in the 20th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL). (HIGHLIGHTS)

Rayudu brought out a counter-attacking innings against the SRH bowlers who had kept the Chennai Super Kings batsmen under the pump right from the start, bringing up his first half-century of the season off a mere 27 balls with the help of six boundaries and two sixes. (SCORECARD)

The right-handed batsman, who had walked out to bat at No 4 with CSK in all sorts of disarray against the home team at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, showed no qualms in getting his runs at a brisk rate.

Rayudu began with a top-edge shot for a four off Rashid in the eighth over, and went on to smack a six off Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the 10th over of the innings to provide CSK some impetus.

He turned up the heat on the right-arm SRH fast bowler Billy Stanlake in the 14th over of the innings, hitting three fours and a six to collect 19 runs off the over.

Rayudu, after completing his half-century, remained aggressive against SRH bowler as he smacked Shakib Al Hasan for a six and a four.

Rayadu was eventually run-out in the 17th over by Siddarth Kaul but by then the damage had already been done.

