Live cricket score, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2018: SRH opt to field vs CSK 

Four games played, three won and one lost, that’s the record which Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) take into their IPL 2018 game at the Rajiv Gandhi International stadium in Uppal today. The MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings got the better of Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their last match, while SRH were at the wrong end of a Chris Gayle masterclass. SRH boast the best economy rate by any side in the competition while CSK have posted a score of more than 200 twice so far in the tournament. Follow live cricket score of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs (CSK) Chennai Super Kings, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad here (LIVE SCORECARD | LIVE STREAMING INFO)

15:31 hrs IST: Sunrisers Hyderabad have won the toss and have opted to field.

15:22 hrs IST: Imran Tahir wouldn’t be a part of CSK’s playing XI because of illness.

15:12 hrs IST: After winning their first two matches, the Super Kings slumped to a defeat against Kings XI Punjab before bouncing back with a 64-run win over Rajasthan Royals, courtesy Shane Watson’s 57-ball 106.

15:04 hrs IST: The Sunrisers began their IPL campaign with three wins on the trot before they were stopped in their tracks by Chris Gayle, who played a special innings of 104 not out off 64 balls in Mohali on Thursday.

14:56 hrs IST: Shikhar Dhawan, who was forced to retire hurt from SRH’s previous match against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) after being hit on the hand on the very first ball he faced from Barinder Sran, is nursing an injury which might force him to miss today’s match.

14:50 hrs IST: Hello and welcome to HT’s live coverage of IPL 2018 game between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Chennai Super Kings. Both teams have six points each from four matches.

Shikhar Dhawan retired hurt in Sunrisers’ last game against Kings XI Punjab and if he misses out, it could get a little tough for the Kane Williamson-led side.

On the other hand, Chennai Super Kings have had match winning contributions from different players and will come into this game brimming with confidence. It was Shane Watson’s hundred that guided them to a brilliant 64-run win over RR earlier this week.