Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2018, live cricket score

Best bowling line-up against the best batting line-up, that’s how it has been built in some quarters as Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) face Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Rajiv Gandhi International stadium in Uppal today. Both teams come into the contest with three wins from their four matches. The MS Dhoni-led CSK will be looking to build on their impressive win over Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their last game while SRH will be looking to bounce back from their defeat at the hands of Kings XI Punjab (KXIP). Historically, CSK have had an upper hand over SRH, winning four out of their six contests played so far in IPL. Follow live cricket score of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs (CSK) Chennai Super Kings, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad here (LIVE UPDATES)

If you are unable to see the full scorecard of the IPL 2018 game between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs (CSK) Chennai Super Kings, click here