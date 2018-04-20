IPL 2018: Chris Gayle celebrates Kings XI Punjab’s win with Preity Zinta
Chris Gayle was involved in animated celebrations with Preity Zinta and his teammates after his whirlwind 63-ball 104 led Kings XI Punjab to a 15-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2018.cricket Updated: Apr 20, 2018 14:20 IST
‘Universe Boss’ Chris Gayle blitzed his way to the first hundred of IPL 2018 on Thursday. The 38-year-old Jamaican hit a superb 63-ball 104 to power Kings XI Punjab to a 15-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in Mohali. Gayle’s unbeaten knock featured 11 monstrous sixes and underlined once again as to why he is regarded as one of the most destructive batsman in world cricket.
The knock brought joy in abundance to the big-hitting West Indian as it was his first IPL hundred in three years. Gayle had gone unsold twice in this year’s auctions and was later bought by Punjab-based franchise for his base price of Rs 2 crore. Speaking about Kings XI’s late signing of him, Gayle said in his inimitable style that Virender Sehwag (KXIP’s coach) saved the IPL by picking him for his team.
“I’m always determined. I always give it my all for whatever franchise I represent. I’m a 100 percent. Like I said, it’s a new franchise. A lot of people might say that Chris has a lot to prove – he didn’t get selected or wasn’t picked early in the auction. I think Virender Sehwag has saved IPL by picking me. This is a brilliant start. Viru said in an interview that if Chris Gayle can win us two games, we have got our money’s worth. I’d like to have another word with Viru and see what happens from thereon,” Gayle said in post-match interview.
After the match was over, Gayle celebrated his hundred and team’s victory with Kings XI Punjab co-owner and Bollywood diva Preity Zinta by performing Bhangra at the ground. Later, he joined his teammates for a private party to celebrate the victory.
This was Kings XI’s third win in four games and they are now third on the table. Their next match is against table-toppers Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens on Saturday.
First 100 of #vivoipl2018 & 2nd #Manofthematch 4 @henrygayle ThankGod🙏 I was on the right side of the #Gaylestorm #joy @lionsdenkxip #Ting😘 pic.twitter.com/3Zy99iH61B— Preity zinta (@realpreityzinta) April 20, 2018
