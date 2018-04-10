IPL 2018: England’s David Willey set to join Chennai Super Kings’ squad

England all-rounder David Willey has flown in to the Chennai Super Kings’ camp as a replacement for the injured Kiwi all-rounder Mitchell Santner as well as India’s Kedar Jadhav, leaving his English County side Yorkshire in some trouble.

Willey has become the second Yorkshire cricketer and overall the 12th England cricketer to make it to this year’s Indian Premier League (IPL) tournament.

According to Cricbuzz, Martyn Moxon, the director of the Yorkshire County Cricket Club is not too pleased with Willey’s move to the IPL, as it weakens the team ahead of the County Championship.

Martyn Moxon said, “We find ourselves in an impossible situation with these late replacement requests. At the moment, we are potentially looking at a situation where if we deny a player an opportunity, we will be left with someone who is not completely focused on playing for Yorkshire. This would be counter-productive.”

“There are now 12 English players in this year’s IPL, so the issue goes further than just here at Emerald Headingley,” he added.

Moxon said he will be meeting the other directors of cricket in the County set-up to propose some necessary changes.

“I will be chairing a meeting with other directors of cricket tomorrow at Edgbaston to discuss the future of the game. With the number of domestic T20 contracts available worldwide, it is important that we future-proof the County Championship. I will be calling for the introduction of a cut-off date, after which players will not be allowed to go to the IPL. Hopefully this can gain national approval and be supported by the ECB,” Moxon said.

The 28-year-old Willey has so far played 34 ODIs and 20 T20Is for England.