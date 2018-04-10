IPL 2018: Mumbai Indians bowler Pat Cummins ruled out of tournament

Mumbai Indians will have to do without Australian cricket team bowler Pat Cummins for the 2018 edition of the Indian Premier League.

Cummins has a long history of back issues and experienced soreness during the recent fourth and final Test against South Africa

Cummins, who was bought by the Mumbai franchise for Rs. 5.4 crore, was advised rest by Cricket Australia on Tuesday after scans on his back confirmed that he has a bone oedema in his vertebrae.

READ | Indian cricket team will be favourites when they tour Australia: Simon Katich

“Pat Cummins experienced some back soreness during the fourth Test in South Africa. Follow-up scans have confirmed that he has bone oedema in his vertebrae,” said physio David Beakley in a Cricket Australia press release.

“It is important that Pat has time off bowling, to prevent the injury becoming more serious and consequently we have made the decision to rule Pat out of the IPL,” he added.

“Pat will now undergo a period of recovery and rehabilitation and we will look to re-scan him in a few weeks to assess the healing. Following this we will be in a better position to decide on Pat’s return to play timeline including participation in the limited overs tour of the UK.”

READ | IPL 2018: Sunrisers Hyderbad skipper Kane Williamson praises team after win over Rajasthan Royals

Cummins shone on the troubled tour of South Africa, capturing 22 wickets despite Australia losing the Test series 3-1.

He was widely praised as a potential future leader for his conduct during the series that was marred by a ball-tampering scandal that saw former skipper Steve Smith and vice-captain David Warner sent home and banned for a year.

(With AFP inputs)