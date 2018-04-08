IPL 2018: Kings XI Punjab win toss vs Delhi Daredevils, elect to bowl

Kings XI Punjab elected to bowl against Delhi Daredevils in their season opener match at Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali on Sunday.

Both Delhi Daredevils and Kings XI Punjab have entered the 11th season with some big overhauls. Kings XI Punjab will be expecting that their investment in Chris Gayle and Yuvraj Singh, both bought for their base prices, pays off. On the other hand Delhi Daredevils should feel assured under the captaincy of Gautam Gambhir, who won the IPL title twice with Kolkata Knight Riders.

Kings XI Punjab has given mystery spin sensation from Afghanistan Mujeeb Zadran his first cap. At 17 years and 11 days, he will be the youngest to play in the IPL. KXIP will hope that Mujeeb, an unknown entity, can make a similar impact as Mayank Markande, the young Punjab spinner who picked up 3/23 against Chennai Super Kings in the first game.

READ | Kolkata Knight Riders’ fielding last year was one of the worst: Simon Katich

Both the teams will be missing crucial players in the form of Aaron Finch and Glenn Maxwell. Finch is getting married while his best mate in the wedding will be Maxwell.

Delhi Daredevils have roped in the services of England fast bowler Liam Plunkett as a replacement for injured South African fast bowler Kagiso Rabada but still have enough firepower in the form of Mohammed Shami, Trent Boult and Chris Morris.

Team:

KXIP: KL Rahul (wk), Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Yuvraj Singh, David Miller, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin (c), Andrew Tye, Mohit Sharma, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Delhi Daredevils: Gautam Gambhir (c), Colin Munro, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Chris Morris, Vijay Shankar, Daniel Christian, Amit Mishra, Rahul Tewatia, Trent Boult, Mohammad Shami