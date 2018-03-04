IPL 2018, Highlights: Dinesh Karthik named captain of Kolkata Knight Riders

Dinesh Karthik was appointed the new captain of Kolkata Knight Riders ahead of the 11th edition of the Indian Premier League, the franchise announced on Sunday. Karthik was one of the front-runners to lead the side after the franchise decided to let go of their most successful captain Gautam Gambhir, who will be a part of Delhi Daredevils for the upcoming season. Robin Uthappa was named the vice-captain of KKR. Get highlights of Kolkata Knight Riders Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 captain announcement here.

9:57 AM IST: That’s it. Thank you for joining us. Until next time, it’s goodbye. Cheers!

9:46 AM IST: ROBIN UTHAPPA HAS BEEN NAMED THE VICE-CAPTAIN OF KKR.

9:44 AM IST: “Excited. Will look to perform to the best of my ability. - Karthik.

9:42 AM IST: “DK knows the conditions well. He is experienced and I’m sure he’ll help the youngsters.” - Simon Katich

9:37 AM IST: DINESH KARTHIK IS THE CAPTAIN OF KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS FOR IPL 2018.

9:26 AM IST: “Big thanks to Gautam (Gambhir). An excellent leader.” - KKR CEO Venky Mysore

9:19 AM IST: “The dressing room atmosphere is always good when Dinesh Karthik is around.” - S Badrinath

9:15 AM IST: “Robin Uthappa is a very good captain. He motivates youngsters a lot.” - KC Cariappa

9:09 AM IST: KKR have a pretty decent squad. The likes of Shubman Gill and Kamlesh Nagarkoti -- who helped India win the 2018 U-19 World Cup, will be itching to make a mark.

8:57 AM IST: We are just minutes away from the announcement.

8:41 AM IST: KKR retained Sunil Narine and Andre Russell, and then bought Chris Lynn and Mitchell Starc in their side during the auction held in January.

8:27 AM IST: Kolkata Knight Riders will kick-off their season against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sunday, April 08, 2018.

8:20 AM IST: The first game of the 2018 Indian Premier League will be played on April 7, with three-time champions Mumbai Indians taking on twice winners Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede stadium.

8:19 AM IST: Gautam Gambhir was appointed KKR skipper in 2011 and he helped the franchise win the title twice, in 2012 and 2014.

8:15 AM IST: According to former India batsman, Aakash Chopra, Uthappa is the right man to lead KKR considering his match winning ability in the format.

“Robin Uthappa and Dinesh Karthik are according to me are the front runners for KKR leadership role this season. But if I had to choose I would incline towards Robin Uthappa because he has been with Kolkata since a long time and if I have to compare these two players in the T20 format Uthappa is a match winner as compared to Karthik,” said Chopra.

8:11 AM IST: Robin Uthappa is the front-runner to be he next captain of Kolkata Knight Riders. He is yet to lead an IPL side.

8:08 AM IST: Hello and welcome everybody!

Kolkata Knight Riders won the 2012 and 2014 IPL under Gautam Gambhir and the new captain will have the onerous task of carrying the good work forward. “It is important for KKR to entrust their new captain with the kind of faith and stability they showed in Gautam Gambhir. When I look at the current KKR squad, I feel Robin Uthappa is the best player to lead the team,” Sourav Ganguly, former India and KKR captain, said.

“Though, the team has experienced campaigners in Dinesh Karthik and Chris Lynn but Uthappa has been with the team for over 4 years now and he’s had considerable experience in dealing with the dynamics of the side, not to mention that he’s a fan favourite as well. An aggressive batsman himself, he will be the right successor to the legacy that KKR has come to build over the last decade.”

The 2018 IPL will start with defending champions Mumbai Indians hosting two-time winners Chennai Super Kings. Kolkata Knight Riders will begin their IPL 2018 journey at Eden Gardens against Virat Kohli led Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 8, 2018.