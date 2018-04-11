IPL 2018 live streaming: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians - Where to follow SRH vs MI live

Live streaming of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Mumbai Indians (MI), Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad, is available online. The variety in Sunrisers Hyderabad’s bowling attack will pose a few tricky questions for Mumbai Indians, when the two teams square off in an Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter, on Thursday. Match starts at 8:00 PM IST. (IPL 2018 FULL COVERAGE)

The two teams met with contrasting fortunes in their opening games. While SRH hardly broke sweat during their emphatic nine-wicket victory over Rajasthan Royals (RR), MI lost a humdinger to CSK in the tournament opener.

When is Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Mumbai Indians (MI), Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 match?

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Mumbai Indians (MI), Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 match will be played on April 12, 2018.

Where will Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Mumbai Indians (MI), Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 match be played?

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Mumbai Indians (MI), Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

What time will Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Mumbai Indians (MI), Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 match start?

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Mumbai Indians (MI), Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 will start at 08:00 pm IST.

Where will Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Mumbai Indians (MI), Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 be telecast live?

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Mumbai Indians (MI), Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 match will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD in English Commentary. It will also air on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD in Hindi commentary.

Where can one watch Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Mumbai Indians (MI), Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 live streaming?

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Mumbai Indians (MI), Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 live streaming can be watched on Hotstar. For all live updates, live score, and live commentary one can also visit https://www.hindustantimes.com/ipl-2018/

