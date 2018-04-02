 IPL 2018: Mohammed Shami joins Delhi Daredevils practice | cricket | Hindustan Times
IPL 2018: Mohammed Shami joins Delhi Daredevils practice

cricket Updated: Apr 02, 2018 21:07 IST
PTI
Mohammed Shami, Delhi Daredevils pacer, with coach Ricky Ponting at the Feroze Shah Kotla in New Delhi on Monday.
Troubled Indian pacer Mohammad Shami on Monday finally joined the Delhi Daredevils training ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018, starting April 7.

Shami has had a rough time off the field with his wife Hasin Jahan filing a police complaint against him for domestic violence.

He also sustained a head injury after his vehicle collided with a truck when he was on way to Delhi from Dehradun following a short training stint at Abhimanyu Cricket Academy (ACA), which is run by Bengal batsman and India A player Abhimanyu Easwaran’s father.

At the Kotla, Shami was seen doing the fitness drills besides some catching practice ahead of the warm-up game. In an indication that the injury has not fully healed, the 28-year-old’s forehead was covered with a band-aid.

With his off-field troubles mounting, it seemed at one stage that Shami will not play in the IPL.

However, his participation was cleared the moment the BCCI offered him a fresh central contract, which it had withheld following his wife’s police complaint.

The BCCI had decided to withhold Shami’s contract after his wife Jahan made a series of allegations, including adultery and domestic violence, and lodged a police complaint against him. Shami has denied all the allegations.

