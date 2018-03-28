IPL 2018: MS Dhoni motivated to recreate Chennai Super Kings magic - Stephen Fleming

Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming is a man on a mission as he looks to rekindle the magic that turned the team into one of the most successful ones in the opening decade of Indian Premier League.

“We will try and recreate some of the success that CSK had in the first eight years,” the affable Kiwi was quoted as saying by the CSK website. “Everything is very familiar...right back to the first hotel where we formed our friendships and got a lot of success as a team. 10 years on there is a lot of history,” added the 44-year-old.

He also praised skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, for whom Chennai and CSK have been a big part of his career. “Chennai and CSK have been a big part of his career,” Fleming added. “And his determination now to recreate what was very special for us in the first eight years is high on his motivation. A great player to be involved with, we do have a good relationship born out of the time together, successes and experiences as well,” he said about the talismanic captain.

Fleming said the team was looking forward to the tournament opener against Mumbai Indians on April 7.

“We are looking forward to it already. It’s been the venue for some great clashes between the Yellow and Blue shirts,” he added. He said CSK had a balanced squad with a mix of experienced and young players.

“It’s obviously a balanced side, a good mix of experience and young players who are coming through. Be it Harbhajan Singh and Shane Watson or Shardul Thakur and Deepak Chahar. CSK has gone on to do great things and we value that.The return of Murali Vijay is a good example that we value experience,” he pointed out.

The CSK head coach further said that the team had good all-round skills, with a lot of options.

“There is a lot of all-round skills in the side and a lot of options, some great spinning options, pace options and a very good batting line-up.We have all three facets of the game covered,” Fleming said.

On the bowling department, he said, “Spin is the key. If you look at our side we are very strong in spin bowling skill sets and we have also put a lot of faith in young Indian pace bowlers.”

“And we have also got Lungi Ngidi and Mark Wood for that bit of extra pace depending on the conditions,” he signed off.