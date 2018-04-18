IPL 2018: Kolkata Knight Riders bowl vs Rajasthan Royals

Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Dinesh Karthik won the toss and chose to bowl against Rajasthan Royals in the 15th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) here on Wednesday. ALSO SEE: LIVE UPDATES

Rajasthan Royals skipper Ajinkya Rahane has now lost all four tosses yet in IPL 2018.

This is the second game of the season being played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium after the Royals defeated Delhi Daredevils by 10 runs (D/L method) in a rain-curtailed game on April 11.

Both teams are coming into this game after winning their previous matches.

While the hosts are on a two-match win streak, the Knight Riders came out on top in their previous contest against Delhi Daredevils on Monday at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Both outfits have opted to play the same playing XI which won them their previous matches.

Teams:

Rajasthan Royals: Ajinkya Rahane (captain), D Arcy Short, Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Rahul Tripathi, K Gowtham, Shreyas Gopal, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jaydev Unadkat, Ben Laughlin

Kolkata Knight Riders: Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (captain), Andre Russell, Shubman Gill, Tom Curran, Piyush Chawla, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav