Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2018, live cricket score

The Ajinkya Rahane-led Rajasthan Royals (RR) will be confident of a third consecutive victory when they take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in an IPL 2018 match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur tonight. Rajasthan Royals pipped Delhi Daredevils (DD) by 19 runs in a rain-hit encounter and registered a convincing 19-run win over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their last match. The undisputed star of the game was Sanju Samon who hit a blistering a 45-ball 92 and Royals would expect him to fire again. Kolkata Knight Riders, on the other hand, outplayed DD earlier this week for their second win in four games and will look to continue their winning momentum. Follow live cricket score of Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs (KKR) Kolkata Knight Riders, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur here (LIVE UPDATES)

