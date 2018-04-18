 Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2018, live cricket score | cricket | Hindustan Times
Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2018, live cricket score

Follow live cricket score of Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs (KKR) Kolkata Knight Riders, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur here. RR face KKR in their fourth game of IPL 2018 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur tonight.

cricket Updated: Apr 18, 2018 17:20 IST
HT Correspondent
Rajasthan Royals were boosted by a magnificent knocks from Sanju Samson and he will be the key in the clash against Kolkata Knight Riders. Get live cricket score of Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Sawai Mansingh stadium, Jaipur here.
Rajasthan Royals were boosted by a magnificent knocks from Sanju Samson and he will be the key in the clash against Kolkata Knight Riders. Get live cricket score of Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Sawai Mansingh stadium, Jaipur here. (PTI)

The Ajinkya Rahane-led Rajasthan Royals (RR) will be confident of a third consecutive victory when they take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in an IPL 2018 match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur tonight. Rajasthan Royals pipped Delhi Daredevils (DD) by 19 runs in a rain-hit encounter and registered a convincing 19-run win over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their last match. The undisputed star of the game was Sanju Samon who hit a blistering a 45-ball 92 and Royals would expect him to fire again. Kolkata Knight Riders, on the other hand, outplayed DD earlier this week for their second win in four games and will look to continue their winning momentum. Follow live cricket score of Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs (KKR) Kolkata Knight Riders, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur here (LIVE UPDATES)

If you are unable to see the full scorecard of the IPL 2018 game between Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs (KKR) Kolkata Knight Riders, click here

